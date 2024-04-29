To

The Members of eMudhra Limited Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of eMudhra Limited (the "Company") ,its subsidiaries and eMudhra Employees Stock Option trust (the Company and its subsidiaries and the trust together referred to as the "Group") which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Consolidated Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2023, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of a airs of the Group as at March 31, 2024 and their consolidated pro t, their consolidated total comprehensive income, their consolidated changes in equity and their consolidated cash ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) speci ed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi cance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Revenue recognition Our audit procedure involves the Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of revenue and related balances towards Ind AS 115- Revenue from contracts with customers. identification of internal controls and their operating effectiveness towards application of this standard. We have also carried out substantive testing of the transactions. a) We have assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies by comparing with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. The application of this standard involves the assessment towards identification of performance obligation, determination of performance obligations, the judgements used in determining the satisfaction of those performance obligations over time or at a point in time. b) Selected the samples of continuing contracts as well as new contracts and identified the performance obligations and compared the same with the performance obligation identified by the Group. The Groups revenue from contracts mainly includes sales of software licenses, digital certificates, software services and sales of related accessories/products for those software licenses. c) Verified the basis of allocation of transaction price to the identified performance obligation if not specifically mentioned in the contract. d) Identified the basis to be considered to determine the satisfaction of performance obligation and compared the same with the judgements used by the Group in determining the satisfaction of performance obligation over the time or at a point in time. e) Verified the appropriate evidence considered for determining the satisfaction of performance obligation towards transfer of promised goods or services. f) Verified the judgements used by the Group in determining the stages of completion of the contracts where the satisfaction of entire performance obligation is partially completed. g) Verified the process towards identification of contracts where the right to consideration is unconditional and is due only after passage of time.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and the consolidated cash ows of the Group in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The respective Board of directors of the companies included in the group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating e ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, The respective Board of directors of the companies included in the group are responsible for assessing the respective Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Boards of Directors either intend to liquidate their respective entities or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements in place and the operating e ectiveness of such control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi cant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain su cient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the consolidated financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the consolidated financial statements may be in uenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the e ect of any identi ed misstatements in the consolidated financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi cant audit ndings, including any signi cant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Pro t and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Consolidated financial statements comply with the Ind AS speci ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiaries incorporated in India, none of the directors is disquali ed as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and the operating e ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" which is based on the auditors reports of the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India. Our report expresses an unmodi ed opinion on the adequacy and operating e ectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of those companies.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Group has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its consolidated financial statements as at 31st March 2024 - Refer Note 36 of the consolidated financial statements. ii. The Group has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts to the consolidated financial statements. The Group did not have any derivative contracts. iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India. iv. (a) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiary companies which are incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or any of such subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, outside the Group, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(b) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiary companies which are incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in the consolidated financial statements; a) The nal dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the current financial year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed nal dividend during the year which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with the Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks performed by us on the company and its subsidiaries incorporated in India have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules , 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. With respect to the matters speci ed in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"/ "CARO") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, to be included in the Auditors report, according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by us for the Company and its subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable, we report that there are no quali cations or adverse remarks in these CARO reports.

For Suri & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004283S

V Natarajan Partner Membership No.223118 UDIN: 24223118BKBNPA2768

Place: Bengaluru Date: 29.04.2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of eMudhra Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Consolidated financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of eMudhra Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") and its subsidiary companies which are incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Boards of Directors of the Company and its subsidiary companies which are incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating e ectively for ensuring the orderly and e cient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated e ectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to consolidated financial statements and their operating e ectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating e ectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Consolidated Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material e ect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Consolidated Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company and its subsidiary companies which are incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to consolidated financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating e ectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Suri & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004283S

V Natarajan Partner Membership No. 223118 UDIN: 24223118BKBNPA2768