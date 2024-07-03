eMudhra Ltd Summary

eMudhra Limited was incorporated on 16 June 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Trust Services and Enterprise Solutions to individuals and organizations functioning in various industries. As part of Digital Trust Services, the Company issue a range of certificates including individual/organizational certificates, SSL/ TLS certificates and device certificates (used in IoT use cases) to build a digital trust backbone. Under Enterprise Solutions vertical, it offer a diverse portfolio of Digital Security and Paperless Transformation Solutions, complementing its Digital Trust Services business, to customers engaged in different industries. The Company is the Member of Asia PKI Consortium, European Cloud Signature Consortium and Certifying Authority/Browser Forum. It provide Digital Trust Services in the capacity of a Certifying Authority in India and abroad, through a WebTrust accreditation. The digital signature certificates provide cryptographic digital identities to individuals, organizations, websites and devices controlled over Internet (IoT) and ensure authenticity of transactions emanating from the above said entities through cryptographic validation. The Companys Enterprise Solutions comprise three product offerings like emSigner offering eSignature workflow solutions for paperless office; emAS offering athentication solutions and emCA offering public key infrastructure solutions. As part of Enterprise Solutions, it provides identity, authentication and authorization solutions, that are web and mobile app enabled, thereby enabling enterprises to secure, manage and govern identities of their consumers, employee/partners and manage identities and communication of devices connected over internet. It also provides a unified ecosystem for digital transformation with a wide-ranging solution to secure digital infrastructure and build Paperless business processes under country specific accreditation. During the year 2022, eMudhra became the only Indian company with WebTrust accreditation and recognition by all the renowned browsers like, Microsoft, Google, Mozilla, Apple and document processing software such as Adobe. In January 2022, the Company launched the SSL services under the brand name as emSign for selling SSL/TLS certificates in India and other markets. It received several new orders for digital security and paperless transformation solutions as organizations looked to move away from physical transactions to digital transactions.In FY22, there has been a considerable improvement in Companys operations and positioning. The emAS IAM solution was repositioned as an Analytics driven Identity and Access Management solution. This strategy worked well and has provided necessary differentiation. Besides this, the emAS IAM product continues to penetrate well in the market and had several new sales for this product. emSigner and eSignature workflow management solution has become the flagship product both in domestic and global markets. During the year 2022, several large Banking customers in India and Middle East have chosen this solution against international competition. The solution has been ranked as an Enterprise, Global and Full Service solution in Gartners Market guide on eSignatures. Several new features have been introduced in the product with a special version for Banking customers. The product was also implemented in DevOps environment in large banks of the Middle East.Apart from offering these solutions, the Company has done several enhancements to eSign services. Several large organisations in India have signed up for eSign services for getting documents digitally signed. Earlier also, it had launched and started offering emSign (global digital signatures, SSL/TLS certificates and timestamping service) to various international markets which is starting to see good response from customers and potential partners.In March 2022, the Company inaugurated digital signature campus and started operations from this new campus from April 04, 2022. It acquired land from ELCOT, Salem on a long term lease for the construction of office in Salem. The Company won large orders in Government sector with some of them over and above Rs. 100 million. Apart from this, Banking and Enterprise segment also saw significant penetration with new and existing customer renewals for all its products.In FY22, the Company obtained a variety of accreditation, security and compliance certifications which it maintained on an ongoing basis, for example, WebTrust Accreditation to provide services as a public certifying authority globally and list digital signature certificate roots with renowned browsers. It has presently received certifications of compliance with the standards prescribed under CMMI Level 5 - Software Development Lifecycle Maturity, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27018:2014, ISO 9000-2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, SOC2 Type 2 - Cloud Information Security, ISO 22031:2019 and certifications for EAL 4+ Common Criteria by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.In 2023-24, the Company became one stop shop towards this Zero Trust by offering Trust Services (emSign Hub) as one of the layers and solution for secure online access (SecurePass), public key infrastructure (emCA), paperless workflow (emSigner) and certificate life cycle management (CertiNext). Coming to SecurePass, the product (which was originally called emAS) became a complete identity and access management suite with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on and mobile enabled covering data at rest and data in transit and IoT device security and is used by several major banks. The PKI product emCA strengthened to take care of Root PKI, enterprise PKI, managed PKI to issue user certificates, device certificates and trusted SSL/TLS and other certificates. The product emSigner worked as a paperless transformation tool in major banks, financial and other enterprises in India, UAE and other countries including USA. It worked on digital signature workflow management, global digital signature, stamping support, server-side signing, remote signing, and client-side signing in banking industry, pharma industry and certain other industries. The certificate life cycle management product CertiNext was solutioned to offer a comprehensive discovery plus certificates plus PKI capability so that entire certificate life cycle with automatic provisioning can be taken care of. In 2023-24, the Company acquired Ikon Tech Services LLC to strengthen the North American market. It further introduced National ID based Signing in Kenya and launched emSign Certhub.