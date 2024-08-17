iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Share Price

473.75
(0.00%)
Dec 13, 2018|03:53:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

473

Prev. Close

473.75

Turnover(Lac.)

51.64

Day's High

474.55

Day's Low

473

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

252.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,580.22

P/E

18.13

EPS

26.13

Divi. Yield

0

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:45 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.65%

Foreign: 71.65%

Indian: 3.32%

Non-Promoter- 1.99%

Institutions: 1.99%

Non-Institutions: 23.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

32.67

33.36

33.36

33.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

807.61

751.79

783.74

721.44

Net Worth

840.28

785.15

817.1

754.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

485.32

423.43

383.31

428.54

yoy growth (%)

14.61

10.46

-10.55

3.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-285.3

-236.92

-203.91

-237.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

70.2

89.05

118.03

114.1

Depreciation

-11.62

-12.22

-14.41

-15.76

Tax paid

-14.25

-16.38

-26.22

-19.1

Working capital

50.05

64.58

-59.32

20.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.61

10.46

-10.55

3.2

Op profit growth

-21.43

-23.14

6.14

-7.17

EBIT growth

-20.51

-24.52

3.46

-9.26

Net profit growth

-23

-20.85

-3.35

-8.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2,791.72

2,366.28

2,108.3

1,737.43

1,732.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,791.72

2,366.28

2,108.3

1,737.43

1,732.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.52

11.98

15.8

6.84

7.57

View Annually Results

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sanjay Govil

Managing Director & CEO

Upinder Zutshi

Independent Director

Ravindra R Turaga

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Sadhana Dikshit

Company Secretary

SAURABH MADAAN

Director

Sanjeev Gulati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd

Summary

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd is a global service provider of Infrastructure Management Services, Intellectual Property (IP) Leveraged Solutions and IT Services, focused on the Telecom, Media, Technology, Manufacturing, Power and Healthcare industries. Their services span from Application Management Outsourcing, Packaged Application Services, Independent Validation and Verification, Product Development and Support, to higher value-added offerings including Managed Platform and Product Engineering Services.The company is a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) registered entity and provides technology services to client specific requirements. These services are performed onsite/ onshore and off shore through their various offices and 100% subsidiaries spread over countries across 4 continents. They have four delivery centers in India at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Chennai. Also, they have 14 offices across the globe, including offices in multiple locations in the US, UK, India, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd was incorporated on September 6, 1999 with the name Infinite Computer Solutions India Pvt Ltd. During the year 1999-2000, the company started their operations in New Delhi. During the year 2000-01, the company inaugurated their Bangalore Development Centre. Also, they started their operations in USA.During the year 2002-03, the company was ranked amongst Nasscoms Top 20 Indian IT Companies. During the year
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.