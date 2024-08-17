Summary

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd is a global service provider of Infrastructure Management Services, Intellectual Property (IP) Leveraged Solutions and IT Services, focused on the Telecom, Media, Technology, Manufacturing, Power and Healthcare industries. Their services span from Application Management Outsourcing, Packaged Application Services, Independent Validation and Verification, Product Development and Support, to higher value-added offerings including Managed Platform and Product Engineering Services.The company is a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) registered entity and provides technology services to client specific requirements. These services are performed onsite/ onshore and off shore through their various offices and 100% subsidiaries spread over countries across 4 continents. They have four delivery centers in India at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Chennai. Also, they have 14 offices across the globe, including offices in multiple locations in the US, UK, India, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd was incorporated on September 6, 1999 with the name Infinite Computer Solutions India Pvt Ltd. During the year 1999-2000, the company started their operations in New Delhi. During the year 2000-01, the company inaugurated their Bangalore Development Centre. Also, they started their operations in USA.During the year 2002-03, the company was ranked amongst Nasscoms Top 20 Indian IT Companies. During the year

