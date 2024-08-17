Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹473
Prev. Close₹473.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.64
Day's High₹474.55
Day's Low₹473
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹252.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,580.22
P/E18.13
EPS26.13
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32.67
33.36
33.36
33.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
807.61
751.79
783.74
721.44
Net Worth
840.28
785.15
817.1
754.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
485.32
423.43
383.31
428.54
yoy growth (%)
14.61
10.46
-10.55
3.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-285.3
-236.92
-203.91
-237.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
70.2
89.05
118.03
114.1
Depreciation
-11.62
-12.22
-14.41
-15.76
Tax paid
-14.25
-16.38
-26.22
-19.1
Working capital
50.05
64.58
-59.32
20.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.61
10.46
-10.55
3.2
Op profit growth
-21.43
-23.14
6.14
-7.17
EBIT growth
-20.51
-24.52
3.46
-9.26
Net profit growth
-23
-20.85
-3.35
-8.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,791.72
2,366.28
2,108.3
1,737.43
1,732.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,791.72
2,366.28
2,108.3
1,737.43
1,732.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.52
11.98
15.8
6.84
7.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sanjay Govil
Managing Director & CEO
Upinder Zutshi
Independent Director
Ravindra R Turaga
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Sadhana Dikshit
Company Secretary
SAURABH MADAAN
Director
Sanjeev Gulati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd
Summary
Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd is a global service provider of Infrastructure Management Services, Intellectual Property (IP) Leveraged Solutions and IT Services, focused on the Telecom, Media, Technology, Manufacturing, Power and Healthcare industries. Their services span from Application Management Outsourcing, Packaged Application Services, Independent Validation and Verification, Product Development and Support, to higher value-added offerings including Managed Platform and Product Engineering Services.The company is a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) registered entity and provides technology services to client specific requirements. These services are performed onsite/ onshore and off shore through their various offices and 100% subsidiaries spread over countries across 4 continents. They have four delivery centers in India at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Chennai. Also, they have 14 offices across the globe, including offices in multiple locations in the US, UK, India, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd was incorporated on September 6, 1999 with the name Infinite Computer Solutions India Pvt Ltd. During the year 1999-2000, the company started their operations in New Delhi. During the year 2000-01, the company inaugurated their Bangalore Development Centre. Also, they started their operations in USA.During the year 2002-03, the company was ranked amongst Nasscoms Top 20 Indian IT Companies. During the year
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.