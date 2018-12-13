To the Members of Infinite Computer Solutions (India) Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of INFINITE COMPUTER SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and its Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE IND AS STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind As standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act,2013 we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the afore said Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" attached. Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For HDSG & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No: 002871N Sd/- Harbir Singh Gulati New Delhi August 05, 2021 Partner M.No. 084072 UDIN: 21084072AAAAEV4560

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021:

Report in terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order")

I. In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed Assets are verified in a phased manner at reasonable intervals. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a. The Company is in the business of providing software services and does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, Para 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the Provision covered under section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, Investments, guarantees and security.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits as defined under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015, Accordingly the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company, accordingly the provisions of Clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. In our opinion and According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Services Tax duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank or government or dues to debenture holders..

ix. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, Para 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, Para 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, Para 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Para 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

For HDSG & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No: 002871N Sd/- Harbir Singh Gulati Partner (M.No. 084072) UDIN: 21084072AAAAEV4560 New Delhi August 05, 2021

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INFINITE COMPUTER SOLUTION (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion and according to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.