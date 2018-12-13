Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
485.32
423.43
383.31
428.54
yoy growth (%)
14.61
10.46
-10.55
3.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-285.3
-236.92
-203.91
-237.83
As % of sales
58.78
55.95
53.19
55.49
Other costs
-125.7
-91.9
-56.3
-74.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.9
21.7
14.68
17.44
Operating profit
74.32
94.6
123.09
115.96
OPM
15.31
22.34
32.11
27.05
Depreciation
-11.62
-12.22
-14.41
-15.76
Interest expense
-0.69
-0.13
-0.14
-0.11
Other income
8.2
6.82
9.5
14.02
Profit before tax
70.2
89.05
118.03
114.1
Taxes
-14.25
-16.38
-26.22
-19.1
Tax rate
-20.3
-18.4
-22.21
-16.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.95
72.66
91.81
95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
55.95
72.66
91.81
95
yoy growth (%)
-23
-20.85
-3.35
-8.25
NPM
11.52
17.16
23.95
22.16
