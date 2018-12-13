iifl-logo-icon 1
Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Dec 13, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

485.32

423.43

383.31

428.54

yoy growth (%)

14.61

10.46

-10.55

3.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-285.3

-236.92

-203.91

-237.83

As % of sales

58.78

55.95

53.19

55.49

Other costs

-125.7

-91.9

-56.3

-74.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.9

21.7

14.68

17.44

Operating profit

74.32

94.6

123.09

115.96

OPM

15.31

22.34

32.11

27.05

Depreciation

-11.62

-12.22

-14.41

-15.76

Interest expense

-0.69

-0.13

-0.14

-0.11

Other income

8.2

6.82

9.5

14.02

Profit before tax

70.2

89.05

118.03

114.1

Taxes

-14.25

-16.38

-26.22

-19.1

Tax rate

-20.3

-18.4

-22.21

-16.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.95

72.66

91.81

95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

55.95

72.66

91.81

95

yoy growth (%)

-23

-20.85

-3.35

-8.25

NPM

11.52

17.16

23.95

22.16

