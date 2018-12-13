Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32.67
33.36
33.36
33.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
807.61
751.79
783.74
721.44
Net Worth
840.28
785.15
817.1
754.8
Minority Interest
Debt
85.06
0.12
0.16
25.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
5.05
Total Liabilities
925.34
785.27
817.26
784.86
Fixed Assets
261.67
220.39
146.57
129.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
158.36
158.36
227.23
297.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.69
7.38
4.95
3.58
Networking Capital
452.89
314.87
306.62
312.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
338.89
255.14
241.61
232.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
341.47
265.84
217.22
280.49
Sundry Creditors
-15.63
-21.77
-31.6
-9.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-211.84
-184.34
-120.61
-191.2
Cash
46.72
84.27
131.88
41.44
Total Assets
925.33
785.27
817.25
784.86
