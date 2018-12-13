iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Key Ratios

473.75
(0.00%)
Dec 13, 2018|03:53:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.05

15.01

8.56

17.97

Op profit growth

12.63

24.8

-15.7

3.83

EBIT growth

7.05

26.57

-16.07

4.37

Net profit growth

19.86

11.46

-9.31

-7.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.15

6.01

5.54

7.13

EBIT margin

5.14

5.28

4.8

6.21

Net profit margin

3.52

3.23

3.34

4

RoCE

11.37

11.97

11.79

15.72

RoNW

2.48

2.32

2.4

3.01

RoA

1.95

1.83

2.05

2.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

40.57

33.85

30.37

33.49

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

23.55

18.25

19.8

23.18

Book value per share

425.2

389.62

336.89

295.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.97

P/CEPS

20.18

P/B

1.58

EV/EBIDTA

6.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.08

-21.01

-27.89

-18.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.89

98.35

99.55

91

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-35.58

-32.61

-36.93

-41.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.41

-13.58

-28.5

-52.67

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.16

-0.11

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

0.12

1.02

-0.73

-0.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-86.87

-86.26

-86.79

-85.74

Other costs

-6.96

-7.71

-7.66

-7.11

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.