|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.05
15.01
8.56
17.97
Op profit growth
12.63
24.8
-15.7
3.83
EBIT growth
7.05
26.57
-16.07
4.37
Net profit growth
19.86
11.46
-9.31
-7.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.15
6.01
5.54
7.13
EBIT margin
5.14
5.28
4.8
6.21
Net profit margin
3.52
3.23
3.34
4
RoCE
11.37
11.97
11.79
15.72
RoNW
2.48
2.32
2.4
3.01
RoA
1.95
1.83
2.05
2.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
40.57
33.85
30.37
33.49
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
23.55
18.25
19.8
23.18
Book value per share
425.2
389.62
336.89
295.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.97
P/CEPS
20.18
P/B
1.58
EV/EBIDTA
6.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.08
-21.01
-27.89
-18.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.89
98.35
99.55
91
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-35.58
-32.61
-36.93
-41.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.41
-13.58
-28.5
-52.67
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.16
-0.11
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
0.12
1.02
-0.73
-0.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-86.87
-86.26
-86.79
-85.74
Other costs
-6.96
-7.71
-7.66
-7.11
No Record Found
