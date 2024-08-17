Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd Summary

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd is a global service provider of Infrastructure Management Services, Intellectual Property (IP) Leveraged Solutions and IT Services, focused on the Telecom, Media, Technology, Manufacturing, Power and Healthcare industries. Their services span from Application Management Outsourcing, Packaged Application Services, Independent Validation and Verification, Product Development and Support, to higher value-added offerings including Managed Platform and Product Engineering Services.The company is a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) registered entity and provides technology services to client specific requirements. These services are performed onsite/ onshore and off shore through their various offices and 100% subsidiaries spread over countries across 4 continents. They have four delivery centers in India at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Chennai. Also, they have 14 offices across the globe, including offices in multiple locations in the US, UK, India, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd was incorporated on September 6, 1999 with the name Infinite Computer Solutions India Pvt Ltd. During the year 1999-2000, the company started their operations in New Delhi. During the year 2000-01, the company inaugurated their Bangalore Development Centre. Also, they started their operations in USA.During the year 2002-03, the company was ranked amongst Nasscoms Top 20 Indian IT Companies. During the year 2003-04, they initiated their operations in UK. In March 2, 2004, the company entered into a stock purchase agreement with WhiteRock Investment Ltd, a company incorporated in British Virgin Island Company in which WhiteRock agreed to subscribe and the Company allotted 4818 Equity shares and 43360 convertible preference shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.5453.50 per share.During the year 2004-05, the company was ranked 50th in IDC - Dataquest Survey of Top 20 Indian IT Companies. They were listed among Offshore 100 in neoIT 2005 Offshore 100 study. During the year, the company inaugurated Whitefield Campus. Also, they started operations in Malaysia and China. In April 2004, the company was successfully assessed for CMMi L5.During the year 2005-06, the company set up development centre at Hyderabad. They acquired Datagrid Services Pvt Ltd, a BPO company based out of Hyderabad in order to diversify their business into new revenue segment with intent to de-risk their business model. The acquired company was renamed as Infinite BPO Pvt Ltd.During the year 2006-07, the company was recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Outsourcing Provider in 2006 by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). Also, they were recognized as one of the Top 10 Global Telecom Outsourcing Provider in 2006 by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).During the year 2007-08, the companys wholly owned subsidiary Infinite Computer Solutions Inc, USA acquired Comnet International Co, USA, a telecommunication focused product development company based in Chicago, USA.During the year, the company sold their investments in Infinite BPO Pvt Ltd. Also, the company started their operations in Australia. In January 7, 2008, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd with effect from February 14, 2008. During the year 2008-09, the company signed Fujitsu as a Strategic Client. They started development centre in SEZ, Chennai. During the year 2009-10, the company through their 100% subsidiary company started their operation in SEZ premises at Gurgaon.The company is in the process of upgrading to the CMMi Version 1.2 in keeping with their journey of continuous improvement and focus on quality, to deliver enhanced value to their customers.