SectorIT - Software
Open₹172.4
Prev. Close₹171.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹478.45
Day's High₹172.95
Day's Low₹169.5
52 Week's High₹263.99
52 Week's Low₹161
Book Value₹7.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,740.56
P/E119.24
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.89
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Reserves
62.86
51.7
41.18
33.07
Net Worth
68.92
51.89
41.37
33.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
KAPIL MAKHIJA
Director
BHARAT VENISHETTI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd was originally incorporated as Unicommerce eSolutions Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company dated February 2, 2012, issued by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Unicommerce eSolutions Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2023 was issued by the RoC. The Company provide e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the transaction processing or nerve centre layer that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms. The SaaS products, such as the warehouse and inventory management system (WMS), multi-channel order management system (OMS), omni -channel retail management system (Omni-RMS), and seller management panel, act as the nerve centre for e-commerce fulfillment operations of clients, enabling them to efficiently manage their journey of post-purchase e-commerce operations.Apart from these, the Company has recently introduced post-order services related to logistics tracking and courier allocation (UniShip); and payment reconciliation (UniReco). Additionally, it offer several sub-modules that our customers may use as a part of their routineoperations. These products aid in streamlining e-commerce operations for clients and enables to become a critical part of the supply chain stack. The Company propose IPO of 2,98,40,486 Equit
Read More
The Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is ₹1740.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is 119.24 and 22.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is ₹161 and ₹263.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -19.12%, 3 Month at -17.83% and 1 Month at -8.61%.
