Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Share Price

169.92
(-1.09%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open172.4
  Day's High172.95
  52 Wk High263.99
  Prev. Close171.8
  Day's Low169.5
  52 Wk Low 161
  Turnover (lac)478.45
  P/E119.24
  Face Value1
  Book Value7.92
  EPS1.44
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,740.56
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

172.4

Prev. Close

171.8

Turnover(Lac.)

478.45

Day's High

172.95

Day's Low

169.5

52 Week's High

263.99

52 Week's Low

161

Book Value

7.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,740.56

P/E

119.24

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:03 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.42%

Non-Promoter- 12.58%

Institutions: 12.58%

Non-Institutions: 47.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.89

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Reserves

62.86

51.7

41.18

33.07

Net Worth

68.92

51.89

41.37

33.26

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

KAPIL MAKHIJA

Director

BHARAT VENISHETTI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd

Summary

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd was originally incorporated as Unicommerce eSolutions Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company dated February 2, 2012, issued by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Unicommerce eSolutions Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2023 was issued by the RoC. The Company provide e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the transaction processing or nerve centre layer that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms. The SaaS products, such as the warehouse and inventory management system (WMS), multi-channel order management system (OMS), omni -channel retail management system (Omni-RMS), and seller management panel, act as the nerve centre for e-commerce fulfillment operations of clients, enabling them to efficiently manage their journey of post-purchase e-commerce operations.Apart from these, the Company has recently introduced post-order services related to logistics tracking and courier allocation (UniShip); and payment reconciliation (UniReco). Additionally, it offer several sub-modules that our customers may use as a part of their routineoperations. These products aid in streamlining e-commerce operations for clients and enables to become a critical part of the supply chain stack. The Company propose IPO of 2,98,40,486 Equit
Company FAQs

What is the Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd share price today?

The Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is ₹1740.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is 119.24 and 22.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is ₹161 and ₹263.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd?

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -19.12%, 3 Month at -17.83% and 1 Month at -8.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.42 %
Institutions - 12.58 %
Public - 47.99 %

