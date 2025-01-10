Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.89
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Reserves
62.86
51.7
41.18
33.07
Net Worth
68.92
51.89
41.37
33.26
Minority Interest
Debt
7.54
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.46
51.89
41.37
33.26
Fixed Assets
7.93
0.92
1
0.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.01
6.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.51
2.13
1.43
0.21
Networking Capital
58.68
16.02
24.38
-1.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.29
11.85
8.92
9.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
78.05
34.02
33.13
1.64
Sundry Creditors
-12.72
-9.13
-7.32
-4.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.94
-20.72
-10.35
-7.99
Cash
1.32
26.81
14.56
33.98
Total Assets
76.45
51.9
41.37
33.26
