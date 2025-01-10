iifl-logo-icon 1
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Balance Sheet

157.99
(-3.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.89

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Reserves

62.86

51.7

41.18

33.07

Net Worth

68.92

51.89

41.37

33.26

Minority Interest

Debt

7.54

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

76.46

51.89

41.37

33.26

Fixed Assets

7.93

0.92

1

0.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.01

6.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.51

2.13

1.43

0.21

Networking Capital

58.68

16.02

24.38

-1.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.29

11.85

8.92

9.16

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

78.05

34.02

33.13

1.64

Sundry Creditors

-12.72

-9.13

-7.32

-4.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.94

-20.72

-10.35

-7.99

Cash

1.32

26.81

14.56

33.98

Total Assets

76.45

51.9

41.37

33.26

