Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Company Summary

149.69
(-4.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd Summary

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd was originally incorporated as Unicommerce eSolutions Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company dated February 2, 2012, issued by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Unicommerce eSolutions Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2023 was issued by the RoC. The Company provide e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the transaction processing or nerve centre layer that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms. The SaaS products, such as the warehouse and inventory management system (WMS), multi-channel order management system (OMS), omni -channel retail management system (Omni-RMS), and seller management panel, act as the nerve centre for e-commerce fulfillment operations of clients, enabling them to efficiently manage their journey of post-purchase e-commerce operations.Apart from these, the Company has recently introduced post-order services related to logistics tracking and courier allocation (UniShip); and payment reconciliation (UniReco). Additionally, it offer several sub-modules that our customers may use as a part of their routineoperations. These products aid in streamlining e-commerce operations for clients and enables to become a critical part of the supply chain stack. The Company propose IPO of 2,98,40,486 Equity Shares through Offer For Sale.

