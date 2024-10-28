Unicommerce Esolutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we write to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Unicommerce eSolution Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th August 2024 to inter alia: 1. To Consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial results of the Company (Standalone) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. To ratify the Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th August, 2024 Please refer to the attached PDF (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)