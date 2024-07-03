Summary

California Software Company (CSCL) was incorporated in Feb 92. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software development services, business process outsourcing services and IT infrastructure services. The Company leverages its infrastructure and professionals to deliver solutions across selected verticals including financial services, manufacturing (automotive, aerospace, Hi-tech, semiconductors), life sciences & healthcare, public services (oil and gas, energy and utility, travel, transport and logistics), retail and consumer products, telecom, media, publishing and entertainment.CSCL has set up a 100% export-oriented software technology park at Madras, which commenced commercial operations in Oct.92. It comes under the Software Technology Park, Bangalore, which monitors its activities.CSCL commenced operations by managing the MIS services for the Chemoil Group of companies, spread over San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Panama, Singapore, Venezuela, Philippines and Denmark. It then expanded its clientele to include Technical Solutions, Act International, International Micro Computer Software, Delta Airlines, etc. In 1994, it took a wholly dedicated 64 KB satellite link between Chennai and San Francisco, to undertake more projects from clients in the US. CSCL has also set up its own world wide web server on the internet to market and distribute software at a low cost. In Feb.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion

