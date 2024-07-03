iifl-logo-icon 1
California Software Company Ltd Share Price

18.75
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:07 AM

  • Open18.75
  • Day's High18.75
  • 52 Wk High28.02
  • Prev. Close17.86
  • Day's Low18.6
  • 52 Wk Low 13.55
  • Turnover (lac)25.16
  • P/E44.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.81
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.98
  • Div. Yield0
California Software Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

18.75

Prev. Close

17.86

Turnover(Lac.)

25.16

Day's High

18.75

Day's Low

18.6

52 Week's High

28.02

52 Week's Low

13.55

Book Value

9.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.98

P/E

44.85

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

California Software Company Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

California Software Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

California Software Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.73%

Foreign: 35.73%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 64.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

California Software Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.46

15.46

15.46

15.46

Preference Capital

0.42

0.42

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-1.18

-0.98

-5.53

Net Worth

15.33

14.7

14.48

9.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.45

1.17

0.95

0

yoy growth (%)

23.82

23.34

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.34

-0.34

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.08

0.54

1.73

Depreciation

-0.29

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.02

-0.1

0

Working capital

-4.73

1.37

6.73

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.82

23.34

0

0

Op profit growth

-772.38

-115.32

-68.51

-14.29

EBIT growth

207.92

-84.26

-68.79

-69.46

Net profit growth

207.92

-85.72

-74.55

-233.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.28

2.76

10.86

1.46

1.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.28

2.76

10.86

1.46

1.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.17

View Annually Results

California Software Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT California Software Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Mahalingam Vasudevan

Executive Director & COO

V Manimala

Independent Director

N Sreemathi

Independent Director

M Sampath

Independent Director

R S Chandan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Frederick Ivor Bendle

Executive Director

Vijayakumar Madhavan

Independent Director

Ashok Godavarthi

Independent Director

B. Duraisamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Venkatesan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by California Software Company Ltd

Summary

California Software Company (CSCL) was incorporated in Feb 92. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software development services, business process outsourcing services and IT infrastructure services. The Company leverages its infrastructure and professionals to deliver solutions across selected verticals including financial services, manufacturing (automotive, aerospace, Hi-tech, semiconductors), life sciences & healthcare, public services (oil and gas, energy and utility, travel, transport and logistics), retail and consumer products, telecom, media, publishing and entertainment.CSCL has set up a 100% export-oriented software technology park at Madras, which commenced commercial operations in Oct.92. It comes under the Software Technology Park, Bangalore, which monitors its activities.CSCL commenced operations by managing the MIS services for the Chemoil Group of companies, spread over San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Panama, Singapore, Venezuela, Philippines and Denmark. It then expanded its clientele to include Technical Solutions, Act International, International Micro Computer Software, Delta Airlines, etc. In 1994, it took a wholly dedicated 64 KB satellite link between Chennai and San Francisco, to undertake more projects from clients in the US. CSCL has also set up its own world wide web server on the internet to market and distribute software at a low cost. In Feb.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the California Software Company Ltd share price today?

The California Software Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of California Software Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of California Software Company Ltd is ₹28.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of California Software Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of California Software Company Ltd is 44.85 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of California Software Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a California Software Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of California Software Company Ltd is ₹13.55 and ₹28.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of California Software Company Ltd?

California Software Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.15%, 3 Years at -27.70%, 1 Year at -6.74%, 6 Month at 2.64%, 3 Month at -21.60% and 1 Month at -1.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of California Software Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of California Software Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.73 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 64.26 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

