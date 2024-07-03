Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹18.75
Prev. Close₹17.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.16
Day's High₹18.75
Day's Low₹18.6
52 Week's High₹28.02
52 Week's Low₹13.55
Book Value₹9.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.98
P/E44.85
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.46
15.46
15.46
15.46
Preference Capital
0.42
0.42
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-1.18
-0.98
-5.53
Net Worth
15.33
14.7
14.48
9.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.45
1.17
0.95
0
yoy growth (%)
23.82
23.34
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.34
-0.34
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.08
0.54
1.73
Depreciation
-0.29
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.02
-0.1
0
Working capital
-4.73
1.37
6.73
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.82
23.34
0
0
Op profit growth
-772.38
-115.32
-68.51
-14.29
EBIT growth
207.92
-84.26
-68.79
-69.46
Net profit growth
207.92
-85.72
-74.55
-233.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.28
2.76
10.86
1.46
1.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.28
2.76
10.86
1.46
1.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Mahalingam Vasudevan
Executive Director & COO
V Manimala
Independent Director
N Sreemathi
Independent Director
M Sampath
Independent Director
R S Chandan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Frederick Ivor Bendle
Executive Director
Vijayakumar Madhavan
Independent Director
Ashok Godavarthi
Independent Director
B. Duraisamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Venkatesan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by California Software Company Ltd
Summary
California Software Company (CSCL) was incorporated in Feb 92. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software development services, business process outsourcing services and IT infrastructure services. The Company leverages its infrastructure and professionals to deliver solutions across selected verticals including financial services, manufacturing (automotive, aerospace, Hi-tech, semiconductors), life sciences & healthcare, public services (oil and gas, energy and utility, travel, transport and logistics), retail and consumer products, telecom, media, publishing and entertainment.CSCL has set up a 100% export-oriented software technology park at Madras, which commenced commercial operations in Oct.92. It comes under the Software Technology Park, Bangalore, which monitors its activities.CSCL commenced operations by managing the MIS services for the Chemoil Group of companies, spread over San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Panama, Singapore, Venezuela, Philippines and Denmark. It then expanded its clientele to include Technical Solutions, Act International, International Micro Computer Software, Delta Airlines, etc. In 1994, it took a wholly dedicated 64 KB satellite link between Chennai and San Francisco, to undertake more projects from clients in the US. CSCL has also set up its own world wide web server on the internet to market and distribute software at a low cost. In Feb.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion
The California Software Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of California Software Company Ltd is ₹28.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of California Software Company Ltd is 44.85 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a California Software Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of California Software Company Ltd is ₹13.55 and ₹28.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
California Software Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.15%, 3 Years at -27.70%, 1 Year at -6.74%, 6 Month at 2.64%, 3 Month at -21.60% and 1 Month at -1.81%.
