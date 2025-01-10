TO THE MEMBERS OF CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE

COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of California Software Company Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Balances appearing in Current Tax Asset (net) amounting to Rs.380.02 Lakhs, under Current Assets in the Standalone Financial Results are subject to reconciliation. The effect of the nonreconciliation is not quantifiable.

2. Balances appearing in Investment in Equity Instrument of Subsidiary amounting to Rs.3ii.38 Lakhs, grouped under the head Investments under Non-Current Financial Assets in the Standalone Financial Results is subject to Impairment testing. The effect of Impairment loss for the said Investment is not quantifiable.

3. Balances appearing in Trade receivables amounting to Rs.i,465.35 Lakhs, under Current Financial Assets in the Standalone Financial Results are subject to reconciliation and confirmation from the customers. Consequent impact of non collection of receivables shall impair CST exemption on Exports which needs to be provided. The effect of the nonconfirmation / non-reconciliation is not quantifiable.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

? Revenue recognition

?Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of revenue and related balances towards Ind AS 115- Revenue from contracts with customers.

? The application of this standard involves the assessment towards identification of performance obligation, determination of transaction price for each of the identified performance obligations, the judgements used in determining the satisfaction of those performance obligations over time or at a point in time.

? The company revenue from contracts mainly includes software development services, business process outsourcing services and IT Infrastructure services.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedure involves the identification of internal controls and their operating effectiveness towards application of this standard. We have also carried out substantive testing of the transactions.

a. We have assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies by comparing with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

b. Selected the samples of continuing contracts as well as new contracts and identified the performance obligations and compared the same with the performance obligation identified by the company.

c. Verified the basis of allocation of transaction price to the identified performance obligation if not specifically mentioned in the contract.

d. Identified the basis to be considered to determine the satisfaction of performance obligation and compared the same with the judgements used by the company in determining the satisfaction of performance obligation over the time or at a point in time.

e. Verified the appropriate evidence considered for determining the satisfaction of performance obligation towards transfer of promised goods or services.

f. Verified the judgements used by the company in determining the stages of completion of the contracts where the satisfaction of entire performance obligation is partially completed.

g. Verified the process towards identification of contracts where the right to consideration is unconditional and is due only after passage of time.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and the cash flows of the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? -Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? -Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses a modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as at 31st March 2024.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts to the standalone financial statements. The Company do not have any derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b)The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in the standalone financial statements;

a. The Company has not declared any dividend during the previous year.

b. The company has not declared and paid interim dividend during the year.

c. The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the year 31/03/2024.

vi. The company is using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log), however the audit trail feature was not enabled/operated throughout the year.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of California Software Company Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of California Software Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in Guidance Note issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls systems with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31,2024:

a) The board of the company has not established an independent monitoring mechanism in respect of Quality control aspects in accounting, compliance, Internal audit and

in publication of Annual reports.

b) The company did not have any control to make timely statutory compliances such as TDS, GST etc.,

c) The company did not have a regular internal finance team to overview the accounting and other statutory compliances.

d) The company did not have an internal control to have an effective monitoring of creditor payment system and debtor collection system.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 standalone financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses have been considered for forming our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our audit report to the Members of California Software Company Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) Management has not provided any document evidencing the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment. Hence we are unable to comment on any discrepancies.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us based on the examination of the deeds provided to us, the company does not own any immovable property. Hence this clause is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of- use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a)Since the company is involved in the business of providing software and its related services, physical verification of inventory does not arise. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company does not have working capital facility from any financial institution during the year; hence this clause is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, subject to the matters described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) As per the information provided by the company, the company does not have any statutory due pending to be deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any term loan facility from any financial institution during the year. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us and the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes of the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(f) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the company has not raised money byway of initial public offer or further public offer( including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. In our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core investment company and as per the information and explanation provided by the company there is no core investment company within the Croup (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year hence this clause is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company does not meet the criteria specified in section 135 of the Act. Hence comment on this clause is not applicable.

xxi. This clause is not applicable for Standalone Financial Statement.