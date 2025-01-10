California Software Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.46
15.46
15.46
15.46
Preference Capital
0.42
0.42
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-1.18
-0.98
-5.53
Net Worth
15.33
14.7
14.48
9.93
Minority Interest
Debt
8.31
6.37
4.9
1.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
23.64
21.07
19.38
11.67
Fixed Assets
2.81
3.53
4.42
5.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.09
0.04
0
Networking Capital
17.55
14.29
11.76
3.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
14.65
17.14
14.46
3.61
Debtor Days
905.6
Other Current Assets
4.26
4.26
4.13
5.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.41
-6.1
-6.09
-6.02
Creditor Days
1,510.17
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-1.01
-0.74
-0.41
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
23.63
21.06
19.37
11.66
