iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

California Software Company Ltd Balance Sheet

20.76
(4.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR California Software Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.46

15.46

15.46

15.46

Preference Capital

0.42

0.42

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-1.18

-0.98

-5.53

Net Worth

15.33

14.7

14.48

9.93

Minority Interest

Debt

8.31

6.37

4.9

1.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

23.64

21.07

19.38

11.67

Fixed Assets

2.81

3.53

4.42

5.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.09

0.04

0

Networking Capital

17.55

14.29

11.76

3.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

14.65

17.14

14.46

3.61

Debtor Days

905.6

Other Current Assets

4.26

4.26

4.13

5.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.41

-6.1

-6.09

-6.02

Creditor Days

1,510.17

Other Current Liabilities

-0.95

-1.01

-0.74

-0.41

Cash

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

23.63

21.06

19.37

11.66

California Soft. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR California Software Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.