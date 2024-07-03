California Software Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.27
2.75
10.85
1.31
1.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.27
2.75
10.85
1.31
1.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
3.27
2.75
10.85
1.31
1.18
Total Expenditure
2.1
1.2
2.85
0.64
0.52
PBIDT
1.18
1.54
8
0.67
0.65
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.18
1.54
8
0.67
0.65
Depreciation
0.54
0.64
0.88
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
0.25
0.51
0.17
0.16
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.47
0.65
6.62
0.5
0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.47
0.65
6.62
0.5
0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.47
0.65
6.62
0.5
0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.31
0.42
4.28
0.32
0.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.46
15.46
15.46
15.46
12.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
72,98,333
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
50,66,673
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
41
PBIDTM(%)
36.08
56
73.73
51.14
55.08
PBDTM(%)
36.08
56
73.73
51.14
55.08
PATM(%)
14.37
23.63
61.01
38.16
41.52
No Record Found
