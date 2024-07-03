iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

California Software Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

18.84
(4.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.27

2.75

10.85

1.31

1.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.27

2.75

10.85

1.31

1.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

3.27

2.75

10.85

1.31

1.18

Total Expenditure

2.1

1.2

2.85

0.64

0.52

PBIDT

1.18

1.54

8

0.67

0.65

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.18

1.54

8

0.67

0.65

Depreciation

0.54

0.64

0.88

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.17

0.25

0.51

0.17

0.16

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.47

0.65

6.62

0.5

0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.47

0.65

6.62

0.5

0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.47

0.65

6.62

0.5

0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.31

0.42

4.28

0.32

0.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.46

15.46

15.46

15.46

12.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

72,98,333

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

50,66,673

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

41

PBIDTM(%)

36.08

56

73.73

51.14

55.08

PBDTM(%)

36.08

56

73.73

51.14

55.08

PATM(%)

14.37

23.63

61.01

38.16

41.52

California Soft.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR California Software Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.