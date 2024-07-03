iifl-logo-icon 1
California Software Company Ltd Quarterly Results

17.68
(-0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.07

1.08

1.01

1.26

1.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

1.08

1.01

1.26

1.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.07

1.08

1.01

1.26

1.03

Total Expenditure

0.82

0.7

0.62

0.69

0.81

PBIDT

0.25

0.38

0.39

0.57

0.22

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.25

0.38

0.39

0.57

0.22

Depreciation

0.14

0.14

0.18

0.18

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0.06

0.09

0.17

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.03

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

0.17

0.15

0.22

0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.08

0.17

0.15

0.22

0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.08

0.17

0.15

0.22

0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0.11

0.1

0.14

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.46

15.46

15.46

15.46

15.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.36

35.18

38.61

45.23

21.35

PBDTM(%)

23.36

35.18

38.61

45.23

21.35

PATM(%)

7.47

15.74

14.85

17.46

3.88

