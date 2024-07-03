California Software Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.07
1.08
1.01
1.26
1.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
1.08
1.01
1.26
1.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.07
1.08
1.01
1.26
1.03
Total Expenditure
0.82
0.7
0.62
0.69
0.81
PBIDT
0.25
0.38
0.39
0.57
0.22
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.25
0.38
0.39
0.57
0.22
Depreciation
0.14
0.14
0.18
0.18
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.06
0.09
0.17
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.03
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
0.17
0.15
0.22
0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
0.17
0.15
0.22
0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
0.17
0.15
0.22
0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.11
0.1
0.14
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.46
15.46
15.46
15.46
15.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.36
35.18
38.61
45.23
21.35
PBDTM(%)
23.36
35.18
38.61
45.23
21.35
PATM(%)
7.47
15.74
14.85
17.46
3.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.