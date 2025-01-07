Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.45
1.17
0.95
0
yoy growth (%)
23.82
23.34
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.34
-0.34
-0.12
As % of sales
27.57
29.09
36.19
0
Other costs
-0.49
-0.91
-0.06
1.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.03
77.97
6.88
0
Operating profit
0.55
-0.08
0.54
1.72
OPM
38.39
-7.07
56.92
0
Depreciation
-0.29
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.16
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0.26
0.08
0.54
1.73
Taxes
-0.06
-0.02
-0.1
0
Tax rate
-25.99
-26
-18.44
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
0.06
0.44
1.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
0.06
0.44
1.73
yoy growth (%)
207.92
-85.72
-74.55
-233.37
NPM
13.36
5.37
46.42
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.