California Software Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.29
(-2.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:01 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.45

1.17

0.95

0

yoy growth (%)

23.82

23.34

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.34

-0.34

-0.12

As % of sales

27.57

29.09

36.19

0

Other costs

-0.49

-0.91

-0.06

1.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.03

77.97

6.88

0

Operating profit

0.55

-0.08

0.54

1.72

OPM

38.39

-7.07

56.92

0

Depreciation

-0.29

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.16

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.26

0.08

0.54

1.73

Taxes

-0.06

-0.02

-0.1

0

Tax rate

-25.99

-26

-18.44

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

0.06

0.44

1.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

0.06

0.44

1.73

yoy growth (%)

207.92

-85.72

-74.55

-233.37

NPM

13.36

5.37

46.42

0

