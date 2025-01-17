Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.4
23.34
0
0
Op profit growth
-104.31
-115.5
-69.01
-12.33
EBIT growth
-442.89
-84.09
-69.33
-69.1
Net profit growth
-442.98
-85.53
-75.05
-248.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.39
-7.07
56.27
0
EBIT margin
-32.47
7.25
56.25
0
Net profit margin
-24.03
5.36
45.75
0
RoCE
-3
1.2
8.88
30.57
RoNW
-0.65
0.24
-0.93
-1.44
RoA
-0.55
0.22
1.81
7.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.13
0.05
0.35
1.41
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.33
0.05
0.35
1.41
Book value per share
6.42
5.35
4.91
-23.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.3
92.6
70.31
3.56
P/CEPS
-15.02
90.77
69.81
3.55
P/B
0.77
0.86
5
-0.21
EV/EBIDTA
4,136.91
127.86
97.71
26.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26
-26.01
-18.66
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,186.25
455.08
132.19
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-1,274.46
-50.76
-166.49
55.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.16
0.04
-1.19
Net debt / op. profit
468.64
-13.35
0.55
20.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-44.57
-29.09
-36.19
0
Other costs
-55.02
-77.97
-7.53
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.