California Software Company Ltd Key Ratios

15.29
(4.94%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:37 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR California Software Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.4

23.34

0

0

Op profit growth

-104.31

-115.5

-69.01

-12.33

EBIT growth

-442.89

-84.09

-69.33

-69.1

Net profit growth

-442.98

-85.53

-75.05

-248.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.39

-7.07

56.27

0

EBIT margin

-32.47

7.25

56.25

0

Net profit margin

-24.03

5.36

45.75

0

RoCE

-3

1.2

8.88

30.57

RoNW

-0.65

0.24

-0.93

-1.44

RoA

-0.55

0.22

1.81

7.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.13

0.05

0.35

1.41

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.33

0.05

0.35

1.41

Book value per share

6.42

5.35

4.91

-23.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

38.3

92.6

70.31

3.56

P/CEPS

-15.02

90.77

69.81

3.55

P/B

0.77

0.86

5

-0.21

EV/EBIDTA

4,136.91

127.86

97.71

26.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26

-26.01

-18.66

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,186.25

455.08

132.19

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-1,274.46

-50.76

-166.49

55.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.16

0.16

0.04

-1.19

Net debt / op. profit

468.64

-13.35

0.55

20.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-44.57

-29.09

-36.19

0

Other costs

-55.02

-77.97

-7.53

0

