California Software Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.08
0.54
1.73
Depreciation
-0.29
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.02
-0.1
0
Working capital
-4.73
1.37
6.73
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-4.83
1.43
7.17
1.71
Capital expenditure
5.78
0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
0.94
1.44
7.17
1.71
Equity raised
-5.26
-5.85
-42.31
-80.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.87
1.49
-34.79
72.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.44
-2.92
-69.93
-7.09
