California Software Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.77
(-0.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:21 PM

California Soft. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.08

0.54

1.73

Depreciation

-0.29

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.02

-0.1

0

Working capital

-4.73

1.37

6.73

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-4.83

1.43

7.17

1.71

Capital expenditure

5.78

0.01

0

0

Free cash flow

0.94

1.44

7.17

1.71

Equity raised

-5.26

-5.85

-42.31

-80.89

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.87

1.49

-34.79

72.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.44

-2.92

-69.93

-7.09

