Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 09, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. (IST) via video conferring/ other audio-visual means. The Annual Report containing the AGM Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website https://www.calsofts.com/_files/ugd/535075_0f028f902cae4ce99198337d20854afa.pdf. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Member and share transfer books of the company will remind closed from Monday, September 02, 2024 to Monday September 09, 2024. (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd AGM of the company to be held on Monday, September 09, 2024. In Compliance with Reg 47 read with Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, please find attached the copies of Newspaper Advertisements related to information regarding 32nd Annual General Body meeting of the company schedule to be held on 09th September 2024 through Video conference (VC) on Financial Express (English) and Makkal Kural Tamil edition on Aug 18, 2024. The foresaid copies of newspaper Advt will also be avillable on Companies Website Calsofts.com Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Please find herewith the copy of the presentation made by the Company at the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today viz., 09th Sep 2024 for your records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Mr. Ramanathan N ,Designated partner of M/s Dhanapal & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, who was appointed as Scrutinizer of the foresaid AGM has submitted the Scrutinizers Report dated 10th Sep 2024 addressed to he Chairman of the Company, Pursuant to the said report, the results were declared by AVN Srimathi, Director of the Company at the registered office of the Company today, i.e., 10th September 2024. We are enclosing herewith a copy of the Scrutinizers Report for your reference (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)