CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned matter and in-principle approvals received from NSE and BSE Limited towards the proposed Rights Issue of upto Rs. 4990 Lakhs (Rupees Four Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Lakhs Only) to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of our Company this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday January 07 2025 inter alia: 1. To fix the Issue price for the proposed Rights Issue of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the number of equity shares to be issued on a rights basis and the Rights Entitlement. 3. To consider and fix the Record Date for the proposed Rights Issue of the Company. 4. To consider approve and adopt the Letter of Offer Abridged Letter of Offer and other allied matters in relation to the proposed Rights Issue of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The same is being intimated to all the Designated and Connected persons. Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting - Rights Issue The Board of California Software Company Limited, at its meeting on January 7, 2025, approved the following for the Rights Issue: Issue Size & Price: 4,63,71,318 partly-paid equity shares for ?46.37 Cr at ?10/- per share. Record Date: January 15, 2025. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 3 shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share. Schedule: Opens January 24, 2025, last date for renunciation January 28, 2025, closes January 31, 2025. Outstanding Shares: Before: 1,54,57,106; After (fully subscribed): 6,18,28,424. The Board also approved the Letter of Offer to be filed with SEBI, BSE, and NSE, and arrangements with NSDL/CDSL for crediting Rights Entitlements. The meeting ran from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)

CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 25th October 2024 to inter alia i. Consider and Approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024. As informed earlier vide our letter dated September 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed with effect from 1st October 2024 till 27th October 2024 for all Promoters/Directors/Key Management Personnel/Specified Employees of the Company and their immediate relatives in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading for the aforesaid purpose. We request you to kindly take the above on record. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company held today viz October 25, 2024 has inter- alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first half yearly September 30, 2024 The Unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 Sep 2024 along with LRR will be made available on Companys Website. The Board meeting commenced at 16.00Hrs and concluded at 16.30 Hrs (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14thAugust2024 to inter alia i. Consider and Approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. ii. To consider and transact any other business if any which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman/Managing Director As informed earlier vide our letter dated June29 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed with effect from 30th June 2024 till August 16 2024 for all Promoters/Directors/Key Management Personnel/Specified Employees of the Company and their immediate relatives in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading for the aforesaid purpose. We wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors held today Aug 14, 2024, has considered and approved the unaudited St alone and Consolidated Financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board has also approved Board Report and related documents at this meeting and has schedule the AGM on 9th of September, 2024. The Company will be dispatching Annual Report to share holders on or before 17th Aug 2024. We wish to inform you that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today Viz., August14, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June30, 2024. The unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30June 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website www.calsofts.com. The Board has approved Board report and related documents at this meeting and has scheduled the AGM of the company for the year ended 31.3.2024 on 9th of September, 2024. The Company will be dispatching Annual Report to shareholders on or before 17th August 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 17.00 Hrs. and concluded at 17.50 Hrs. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of California Software Company Limited is scheduled to be held on June 10 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the approval of Rights Issue specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Further the Trading Window of Calsofts securities will be closed from Saturday June 01 2024 till the end 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting i.e. June 12 2024 (both days inclusive) in connection with the aforesaid. During this period no trading shall be made in Calsofts securities by the Directors of Calsoft connected persons and designated employees and Immediate Relatives of these persons as defined in the Code of Conduct We request you to take the aforesaid on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015(Listing Regulations) and further to our intimation dated June 1,2024, we hereby inform that meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company was held today, June 10, 2024, to consider/approve/ note the following businesses: 1. The Board has considered an expansion of AI, IoT,ML techniques, UI-UX design services, and innovative Mobile App Development Services for the design and development of highly interactive and inventory (PoS) and Omni channel etc. 2. Accordingly, the Board approved for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Equity Shares) for an amount not exceeding Rs. 5,000 Lakhs (Rupees Five Thousand Lakhs only), on Rights basis on such terms 3.The Board has decided to constitute Rights Issue Committee to proceed with the Rights Issue The board meeting commenced at 3.00 PM and ended at 4.15 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to inter alia i. Consider and Approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. As informed earlier vide our letter dated March 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed with effect from 31st March 2024 till June 01 2024 for all Promoters/Directors/Key Management Personnel/Specified Employees of the Company and their immediate relatives in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading for the aforesaid purpose. We request you to kindly take the above on record. 1. Pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and the statement of assets and liabilities as on 31st March 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. The Board took note of the Statutory Auditors Report on the Audited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. (Copy enclosed herewith). Declaration with respect to Audit Report with Impact of Audit Qualification to the Audited financial results The Board meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M (IST) and concluded at 05.30 P.M (IST). Read less.. Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

