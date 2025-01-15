3:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO. LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CALIFORNIA SOFTWARE CO. LTD. (532386) RECORD DATE 15.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/01/2025 DR-799/2024-2025 * Issue Price is payable as Rs.2.50 on Application and Rs.7.50 on One or more subsequent calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.01.2025)