Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2,506.6
Prev. Close₹2,546.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹411.17
Day's High₹2,575
Day's Low₹2,500
52 Week's High₹3,577
52 Week's Low₹774.99
Book Value₹47.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,935.58
P/E98.11
EPS25.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.39
6.46
6.46
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.14
22.11
15.59
2.18
Net Worth
57.53
28.57
22.05
6.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
15.2
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-1.67
As % of sales
11.01
Employee costs
-5.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
1.4
Depreciation
-1.51
Tax paid
-0.35
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
127.55
40.84
19.24
15.34
15.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
127.55
40.84
19.24
15.34
15.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.64
0.34
0.33
0.06
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Deepak Chand Thakur
Joint MD & Executive Director
Ashish Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Renu Shyam Sunder Vashist
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhishek Mishra
Non Executive Director / Nomin
Gaurav Chowdhry
Non Executive Director
Apurva Chamaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Network People Services Technologies Ltd
Summary
Network People Services Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Network People Services Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Network People Services Technologies Limited pursuant to issuance of Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 09, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is a banking technology service provider (TSP) currently engaged in providing software and mobility solutions to banking and finance sector primarily focusing on digital payments including, mobile banking applications, digital transaction solutions such as IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), UPI, digital wallet, etc. and smart transaction solutions. The Company is also in the business of providing smart transaction and merchant management solution for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME). The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2015 for delivering quality products, ISO 27001:2013 ensuring information security and CMMI Level 3 for software & mobile solutions platform process improvement. With a mission to create the largest network of technology enabled merchants / users, Company developed a digital ecosystem for the cashless economy through the flagship application name and styled as TimePayr. The Company is a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) facilitating UPI
The Network People Services Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2545.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is ₹4935.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is 98.11 and 53.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Network People Services Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is ₹774.99 and ₹3577 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Network People Services Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 148.96%, 3 Years at 374.97%, 1 Year at 218.89%, 6 Month at 42.64%, 3 Month at 0.38% and 1 Month at -14.71%.
