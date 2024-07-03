Summary

Network People Services Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Network People Services Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Network People Services Technologies Limited pursuant to issuance of Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 09, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is a banking technology service provider (TSP) currently engaged in providing software and mobility solutions to banking and finance sector primarily focusing on digital payments including, mobile banking applications, digital transaction solutions such as IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), UPI, digital wallet, etc. and smart transaction solutions. The Company is also in the business of providing smart transaction and merchant management solution for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME). The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2015 for delivering quality products, ISO 27001:2013 ensuring information security and CMMI Level 3 for software & mobile solutions platform process improvement. With a mission to create the largest network of technology enabled merchants / users, Company developed a digital ecosystem for the cashless economy through the flagship application name and styled as TimePayr. The Company is a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) facilitating UPI

