Network People Services Technologies Ltd Share Price

2,545.95
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,506.6
  • Day's High2,575
  • 52 Wk High3,577
  • Prev. Close2,546.95
  • Day's Low2,500
  • 52 Wk Low 774.99
  • Turnover (lac)411.17
  • P/E98.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.1
  • EPS25.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,935.58
  • Div. Yield0
Network People Services Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2,506.6

Prev. Close

2,546.95

Turnover(Lac.)

411.17

Day's High

2,575

Day's Low

2,500

52 Week's High

3,577

52 Week's Low

774.99

Book Value

47.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,935.58

P/E

98.11

EPS

25.96

Divi. Yield

0

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Network People Services Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Network People Services Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 32.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Network People Services Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.39

6.46

6.46

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.14

22.11

15.59

2.18

Net Worth

57.53

28.57

22.05

6.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

15.2

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-1.67

As % of sales

11.01

Employee costs

-5.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

1.4

Depreciation

-1.51

Tax paid

-0.35

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

127.55

40.84

19.24

15.34

15.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.55

40.84

19.24

15.34

15.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.64

0.34

0.33

0.06

0.06

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Network People Services Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Deepak Chand Thakur

Joint MD & Executive Director

Ashish Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Renu Shyam Sunder Vashist

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhishek Mishra

Non Executive Director / Nomin

Gaurav Chowdhry

Non Executive Director

Apurva Chamaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Network People Services Technologies Ltd

Summary

Network People Services Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Network People Services Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Network People Services Technologies Limited pursuant to issuance of Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 09, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is a banking technology service provider (TSP) currently engaged in providing software and mobility solutions to banking and finance sector primarily focusing on digital payments including, mobile banking applications, digital transaction solutions such as IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), UPI, digital wallet, etc. and smart transaction solutions. The Company is also in the business of providing smart transaction and merchant management solution for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME). The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2015 for delivering quality products, ISO 27001:2013 ensuring information security and CMMI Level 3 for software & mobile solutions platform process improvement. With a mission to create the largest network of technology enabled merchants / users, Company developed a digital ecosystem for the cashless economy through the flagship application name and styled as TimePayr. The Company is a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) facilitating UPI
Company FAQs

What is the Network People Services Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Network People Services Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2545.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is ₹4935.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is 98.11 and 53.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Network People Services Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Network People Services Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is ₹774.99 and ₹3577 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Network People Services Technologies Ltd?

Network People Services Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 148.96%, 3 Years at 374.97%, 1 Year at 218.89%, 6 Month at 42.64%, 3 Month at 0.38% and 1 Month at -14.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Network People Services Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Network People Services Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.55 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 32.34 %

