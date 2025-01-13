Network People Services Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.39
6.46
6.46
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.14
22.11
15.59
2.18
Net Worth
57.53
28.57
22.05
6.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.2
0
0.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.67
28.77
22.05
7.06
Fixed Assets
6.94
13.06
10.62
6.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.26
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.35
0.31
0.28
0.26
Networking Capital
-13.3
-3.9
10.17
-0.25
Inventories
0.51
2.99
2.73
0.56
Inventory Days
13.44
Sundry Debtors
0.98
0.89
4.99
7.33
Debtor Days
175.96
Other Current Assets
3.6
2.44
10.7
1.23
Sundry Creditors
-3.85
-0.83
-4.22
-5.31
Creditor Days
127.46
Other Current Liabilities
-14.54
-9.39
-4.03
-4.06
Cash
58.41
19.31
0.97
0.44
Total Assets
57.66
28.79
22.05
7.06
