iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

2,330
(-5.56%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:49:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Network People Services Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.39

6.46

6.46

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.14

22.11

15.59

2.18

Net Worth

57.53

28.57

22.05

6.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.14

0.2

0

0.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.67

28.77

22.05

7.06

Fixed Assets

6.94

13.06

10.62

6.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.26

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.35

0.31

0.28

0.26

Networking Capital

-13.3

-3.9

10.17

-0.25

Inventories

0.51

2.99

2.73

0.56

Inventory Days

13.44

Sundry Debtors

0.98

0.89

4.99

7.33

Debtor Days

175.96

Other Current Assets

3.6

2.44

10.7

1.23

Sundry Creditors

-3.85

-0.83

-4.22

-5.31

Creditor Days

127.46

Other Current Liabilities

-14.54

-9.39

-4.03

-4.06

Cash

58.41

19.31

0.97

0.44

Total Assets

57.66

28.79

22.05

7.06

Network People : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Network People Services Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.