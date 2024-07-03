Network People Services Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
66.75
58.86
43.72
31.39
27.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.75
58.86
43.72
31.39
27.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.22
1.4
1.07
0.68
0.49
Total Income
68.97
60.26
44.79
32.08
28.44
Total Expenditure
43.64
38.09
29.46
21.09
18.93
PBIDT
25.33
22.17
15.33
10.99
9.51
Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
PBDT
25.33
22.16
15.32
10.98
9.5
Depreciation
1.33
1.09
2.29
2.23
2.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.14
5.39
3.45
2.46
2.05
Deferred Tax
-0.29
0.05
-0.44
-0.24
0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
18.15
15.62
10.03
6.53
5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.15
15.62
10.03
6.53
5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.15
15.62
10.03
6.53
5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.36
8.06
5.17
10.11
7.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.39
19.39
19.39
6.46
6.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.94
37.66
35.06
35.01
34.01
PBDTM(%)
37.94
37.64
35.04
34.97
33.97
PATM(%)
27.19
26.53
22.94
20.8
17.88
