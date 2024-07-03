iifl-logo-icon 1
Network People Services Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

2,605
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

66.75

58.86

43.72

31.39

27.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.75

58.86

43.72

31.39

27.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.22

1.4

1.07

0.68

0.49

Total Income

68.97

60.26

44.79

32.08

28.44

Total Expenditure

43.64

38.09

29.46

21.09

18.93

PBIDT

25.33

22.17

15.33

10.99

9.51

Interest

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

PBDT

25.33

22.16

15.32

10.98

9.5

Depreciation

1.33

1.09

2.29

2.23

2.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.14

5.39

3.45

2.46

2.05

Deferred Tax

-0.29

0.05

-0.44

-0.24

0.35

Reported Profit After Tax

18.15

15.62

10.03

6.53

5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.15

15.62

10.03

6.53

5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.15

15.62

10.03

6.53

5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.36

8.06

5.17

10.11

7.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.39

19.39

19.39

6.46

6.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.94

37.66

35.06

35.01

34.01

PBDTM(%)

37.94

37.64

35.04

34.97

33.97

PATM(%)

27.19

26.53

22.94

20.8

17.88

