|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
15.2
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-1.67
As % of sales
11.01
Employee costs
-5.77
As % of sales
37.97
Other costs
-4.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.7
Operating profit
2.93
OPM
19.3
Depreciation
-1.51
Interest expense
-0.05
Other income
0.03
Profit before tax
1.4
Taxes
-0.35
Tax rate
-25.16
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
1.04
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
1.04
yoy growth (%)
NPM
6.89
