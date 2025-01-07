iifl-logo-icon 1
Network People Services Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,605
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Network People Services Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

15.2

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-1.67

As % of sales

11.01

Employee costs

-5.77

As % of sales

37.97

Other costs

-4.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.7

Operating profit

2.93

OPM

19.3

Depreciation

-1.51

Interest expense

-0.05

Other income

0.03

Profit before tax

1.4

Taxes

-0.35

Tax rate

-25.16

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

1.04

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

1.04

yoy growth (%)

NPM

6.89

