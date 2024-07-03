Network People Services Technologies Ltd Summary

Network People Services Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Network People Services Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Network People Services Technologies Limited pursuant to issuance of Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 09, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is a banking technology service provider (TSP) currently engaged in providing software and mobility solutions to banking and finance sector primarily focusing on digital payments including, mobile banking applications, digital transaction solutions such as IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), UPI, digital wallet, etc. and smart transaction solutions. The Company is also in the business of providing smart transaction and merchant management solution for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME). The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2015 for delivering quality products, ISO 27001:2013 ensuring information security and CMMI Level 3 for software & mobile solutions platform process improvement. With a mission to create the largest network of technology enabled merchants / users, Company developed a digital ecosystem for the cashless economy through the flagship application name and styled as TimePayr. The Company is a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) facilitating UPI (Unified Payment Interface) online payment services through TimePay and have also got own payment handle from NPCI styled as @Timecosmos. The Company created a digital ecosystem including parking, society management and merchants digitization, providing digital technology to large, medium and micro setups to transact and operate seamlessly in financial value chain. Certified with ISO 9001: 2015 for delivering quality products and ISO 27001:2013 ensuring security and CMMI level 3 for software & mobile solutions platform process.The Company also provides various services and products under one roof through physical centers, doorstep service and web / mobile based solution through a project named Serve Seva Kendra - A consumer service mall. The Company acts as an authorized agent under NPCI for delivering Bharat Bill Payment Services (BBPS) in the form of strategic alliance with TJSB Bank.In 2013, the Company commenced its business operations of IT- software solutions & product company. The Company launched wallet based Aggregated Service Delivery Platform. In 2014, the Company was authorized by UIDAI for Aadhaar Card service where with the help of Merchant network of over 2000 centres, the Company generated 59 lakh of Aadhaar identification cards.In 2015, the Company bagged order for mobile banking solution for one of the largest public sector Bank - Canara Bank. On boarding as IGRS service on merchant platform the Company has been authorized service provider under Department Registration & Stamps, Maharashtra. In 2017, the Company partnered with IBM India Private Limited as technology partner for Canara Bank. The Company was appointed by Thane Janata Sahakari Bank Limited as Corporate Agent Institution for Bharat Bill Payment System.In 2018, the Companys Quality Management System has been assessed and found to be in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the scope of providing sales, service, trading, distribution, software and mobile solution, merchant service, advertisement and marketing platform, smart transaction and digital payments.In 2018, the Company implemented Contract Agreement for Unified Payment Interface Solutions with Kerala Gramin Bank & Karnataka Gramin Bank. In 2019, the Company registered with KVQA and operates an Information Security Management System which complied requirement of ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 for scope of Software Design, Development, Maintenance and operations in Banking, Payments, Mobility and Digital Service Delivery platform, Aggregated services through multiple channels including Web, Mobile and Kiosk. The Company bagged first order from overseas entity for development of wallet solutions. In 2020, the Company received Surveillance Compliance Certificate for ISO 27001:2013 compliance from M/s. RPG Ventures. The Company providing Service Delivery Software & Mobile Solutions Platform has been assessed and found to be in accordance with the requirements of Maturity Level 3 of CMMI, bearing certificate number CMMI-MMXX-2-7356. On boarding as Merchant PSP (Payment Service Provider) under NPCI guidelines, the Company sponsored for UPI Merchant framework by Cosmos Bank. The Company received its own payment handle from NPCI styled as @TimeCosmos. The Company launched TimePayr Smart Society Solution and Merchant Application Platform. The Company was registered as TPAP for UPI Payments from National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).The Company made an Initial Public Issue of upto 17,12,000 Equity Shares in August, 2021.The Company launched UPI Plugin to enhance the payment ecosystem. It created a complete UPI stack for banks and fintech in 2022. It launched UPI Credit Card Switch in 2023. The Company in 2024, has incorporated subsidiary company, known as Timepay DigitalInfotech Private Limited.