Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 05, 2024. Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)