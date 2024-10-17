|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Financial Results/Fund Raising/Other business matters Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSC Announcement Dated On: 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|NETWORK PEOPLE SERVICES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 22-Jul-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Network People Services Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 18, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|NETWORK PEOPLE SERVICES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Jan-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
