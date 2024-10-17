iifl-logo-icon 1
Network People Services Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

2,580
(6.56%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:03:39 PM

Network People CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 02, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Financial Results/Fund Raising/Other business matters Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSC Announcement Dated On: 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
NETWORK PEOPLE SERVICES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 22-Jul-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Network People Services Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 202431 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters
Board Meeting24 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 18, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
NETWORK PEOPLE SERVICES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Jan-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. Network People Services Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

