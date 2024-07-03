Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹724.1
Prev. Close₹720.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.93
Day's High₹724.1
Day's Low₹712.8
52 Week's High₹826.95
52 Week's Low₹621
Book Value₹92.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)905.87
P/E49.45
EPS14.58
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.33
80.64
72.61
68.68
Net Worth
109.01
93.32
85.29
81.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
140.16
179.36
164.02
118.6
yoy growth (%)
-21.85
9.35
38.29
Raw materials
-45.23
-61.07
-83.72
-48.27
As % of sales
32.27
34.05
51.04
40.69
Employee costs
-79.93
-92.28
-54.24
-49.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.02
8.04
13.83
6.12
Depreciation
-2.45
-4.36
-2.61
-4.37
Tax paid
-0.09
-2.51
-5.28
-1.91
Working capital
-3.46
18.49
7.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.85
9.35
38.29
Op profit growth
-69.91
-20.11
36.53
EBIT growth
-74.52
-33.88
64.19
Net profit growth
-83.08
-35.24
103.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
224.3
163.78
139.59
152.22
189.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.3
163.78
139.59
152.22
189.89
Other Operating Income
2.97
2.54
1.26
0.97
0.96
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Vipul H Thakkar
E D & Wholetime Director
Jignesh A Patel
Executive Director / Whole Tim
Palak V Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Minesh V Doshi
E D & Wholetime Director
Himanshu Jain
Independent Director
Piyushkumar Sinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gayatri M Doctor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ronak S Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harivadan P Thaker
Independent Director
Apurva Damani
Independent Director
Jignesh Shah
Independent Director
Sandeep Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Silver Touch Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Silver Touch Computers Private Limited on February 2, 1995. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Computers Limited on February 5, 2004. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Technologies Limited on October 13, 2004. Sliver Touch Technologies is a leading custom software development & quality assurance company delivering complex world-class software development services on a variety of technology platforms to clients ranging from mid-size companies to large enterprises. With extensive knowledge of various Industry verticals, the Company design and develop business-specific software applications that add great value to clients. It bring together deep industry expertise and latest IT advancements to deliver custom solutions and products that perfectly fit the needs and behavior of their users. Apart from this, the Company specialize in open source, Internet technologies, Enterprise Integration, SaaS and Cloud based software solution. It provide high quality, cost-effective and reliable software development services that match the specific needs, budget and time frame. The Company was founded in February 1995 to deliver their clients with Information Technology Solutions in fields of system integration and software Services. The Company grew with its global clientele, and now it is into multiple areas like System
The Silver Touch Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹714.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is ₹905.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is 49.45 and 7.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silver Touch Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is ₹621 and ₹826.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.33%, 3 Years at 70.61%, 1 Year at 2.75%, 6 Month at -0.26%, 3 Month at -1.56% and 1 Month at 3.77%.
