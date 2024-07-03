iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Share Price

714.35
(-0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:51 PM

  • Open724.1
  • Day's High724.1
  • 52 Wk High826.95
  • Prev. Close720.35
  • Day's Low712.8
  • 52 Wk Low 621
  • Turnover (lac)60.93
  • P/E49.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value92.18
  • EPS14.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)905.87
  • Div. Yield0.07
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

724.1

Prev. Close

720.35

Turnover(Lac.)

60.93

Day's High

724.1

Day's Low

712.8

52 Week's High

826.95

52 Week's Low

621

Book Value

92.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

905.87

P/E

49.45

EPS

14.58

Divi. Yield

0.07

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 25.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.68

12.68

12.68

12.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.33

80.64

72.61

68.68

Net Worth

109.01

93.32

85.29

81.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

140.16

179.36

164.02

118.6

yoy growth (%)

-21.85

9.35

38.29

Raw materials

-45.23

-61.07

-83.72

-48.27

As % of sales

32.27

34.05

51.04

40.69

Employee costs

-79.93

-92.28

-54.24

-49.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.02

8.04

13.83

6.12

Depreciation

-2.45

-4.36

-2.61

-4.37

Tax paid

-0.09

-2.51

-5.28

-1.91

Working capital

-3.46

18.49

7.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.85

9.35

38.29

Op profit growth

-69.91

-20.11

36.53

EBIT growth

-74.52

-33.88

64.19

Net profit growth

-83.08

-35.24

103.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

224.3

163.78

139.59

152.22

189.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.3

163.78

139.59

152.22

189.89

Other Operating Income

2.97

2.54

1.26

0.97

0.96

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silver Touch Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Vipul H Thakkar

E D & Wholetime Director

Jignesh A Patel

Executive Director / Whole Tim

Palak V Shah

E D & Wholetime Director

Minesh V Doshi

E D & Wholetime Director

Himanshu Jain

Independent Director

Piyushkumar Sinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gayatri M Doctor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ronak S Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harivadan P Thaker

Independent Director

Apurva Damani

Independent Director

Jignesh Shah

Independent Director

Sandeep Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silver Touch Technologies Ltd

Summary

Silver Touch Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Silver Touch Computers Private Limited on February 2, 1995. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Computers Limited on February 5, 2004. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Technologies Limited on October 13, 2004. Sliver Touch Technologies is a leading custom software development & quality assurance company delivering complex world-class software development services on a variety of technology platforms to clients ranging from mid-size companies to large enterprises. With extensive knowledge of various Industry verticals, the Company design and develop business-specific software applications that add great value to clients. It bring together deep industry expertise and latest IT advancements to deliver custom solutions and products that perfectly fit the needs and behavior of their users. Apart from this, the Company specialize in open source, Internet technologies, Enterprise Integration, SaaS and Cloud based software solution. It provide high quality, cost-effective and reliable software development services that match the specific needs, budget and time frame. The Company was founded in February 1995 to deliver their clients with Information Technology Solutions in fields of system integration and software Services. The Company grew with its global clientele, and now it is into multiple areas like System
Company FAQs

What is the Silver Touch Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Silver Touch Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹714.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is ₹905.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is 49.45 and 7.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silver Touch Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is ₹621 and ₹826.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd?

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.33%, 3 Years at 70.61%, 1 Year at 2.75%, 6 Month at -0.26%, 3 Month at -1.56% and 1 Month at 3.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.64 %

