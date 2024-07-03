Summary

Silver Touch Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Silver Touch Computers Private Limited on February 2, 1995. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Computers Limited on February 5, 2004. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Technologies Limited on October 13, 2004. Sliver Touch Technologies is a leading custom software development & quality assurance company delivering complex world-class software development services on a variety of technology platforms to clients ranging from mid-size companies to large enterprises. With extensive knowledge of various Industry verticals, the Company design and develop business-specific software applications that add great value to clients. It bring together deep industry expertise and latest IT advancements to deliver custom solutions and products that perfectly fit the needs and behavior of their users. Apart from this, the Company specialize in open source, Internet technologies, Enterprise Integration, SaaS and Cloud based software solution. It provide high quality, cost-effective and reliable software development services that match the specific needs, budget and time frame. The Company was founded in February 1995 to deliver their clients with Information Technology Solutions in fields of system integration and software Services. The Company grew with its global clientele, and now it is into multiple areas like System

Read More