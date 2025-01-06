Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.02
8.04
13.83
6.12
Depreciation
-2.45
-4.36
-2.61
-4.37
Tax paid
-0.09
-2.51
-5.28
-1.91
Working capital
-3.46
18.49
7.47
Other operating items
Operating
-4.97
19.65
13.4
Capital expenditure
1.44
8.05
1.42
Free cash flow
-3.53
27.7
14.82
Equity raised
135.48
115.45
87.92
Investing
0
0.14
0.93
Financing
-8.29
11
-10.15
Dividends paid
0
0.63
0.63
0.28
Net in cash
123.65
154.93
94.15
