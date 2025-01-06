iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

718.3
(-0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Silver Touch FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.02

8.04

13.83

6.12

Depreciation

-2.45

-4.36

-2.61

-4.37

Tax paid

-0.09

-2.51

-5.28

-1.91

Working capital

-3.46

18.49

7.47

Other operating items

Operating

-4.97

19.65

13.4

Capital expenditure

1.44

8.05

1.42

Free cash flow

-3.53

27.7

14.82

Equity raised

135.48

115.45

87.92

Investing

0

0.14

0.93

Financing

-8.29

11

-10.15

Dividends paid

0

0.63

0.63

0.28

Net in cash

123.65

154.93

94.15

