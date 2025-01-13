Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.33
80.64
72.61
68.68
Net Worth
109.01
93.32
85.29
81.36
Minority Interest
Debt
10.81
10.68
0.21
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0.69
0.55
0.44
Total Liabilities
120.24
104.69
86.05
82.29
Fixed Assets
31.57
27.22
20.36
18.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.72
1.87
2.23
1.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.3
0
Networking Capital
80.42
61.79
46.31
50.48
Inventories
0.67
0.62
0.68
0.87
Inventory Days
2.26
Sundry Debtors
69.78
54.73
42.7
46.82
Debtor Days
121.92
Other Current Assets
54
43.88
35.21
42.59
Sundry Creditors
-19.16
-21.67
-15.23
-22.93
Creditor Days
59.71
Other Current Liabilities
-24.87
-15.77
-17.05
-16.87
Cash
5.54
13.81
16.86
12
Total Assets
120.25
104.69
86.06
82.28
