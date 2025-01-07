iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

140.16

179.36

164.02

118.6

yoy growth (%)

-21.85

9.35

38.29

Raw materials

-45.23

-61.07

-83.72

-48.27

As % of sales

32.27

34.05

51.04

40.69

Employee costs

-79.93

-92.28

-54.24

-49.44

As % of sales

57.02

51.44

33.07

41.68

Other costs

-10.94

-12.5

-9.15

-8.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.8

6.97

5.58

7.18

Operating profit

4.06

13.49

16.89

12.37

OPM

2.89

7.52

10.29

10.43

Depreciation

-2.45

-4.36

-2.61

-4.37

Interest expense

-1.53

-2

-1.37

-3.13

Other income

0.95

0.92

0.92

1.26

Profit before tax

1.02

8.04

13.83

6.12

Taxes

-0.09

-2.51

-5.28

-1.91

Tax rate

-8.96

-31.22

-38.2

-31.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.93

5.53

8.54

4.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.93

5.53

8.54

4.2

yoy growth (%)

-83.08

-35.24

103.04

NPM

0.66

3.08

5.2

3.54

