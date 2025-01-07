Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
140.16
179.36
164.02
118.6
yoy growth (%)
-21.85
9.35
38.29
Raw materials
-45.23
-61.07
-83.72
-48.27
As % of sales
32.27
34.05
51.04
40.69
Employee costs
-79.93
-92.28
-54.24
-49.44
As % of sales
57.02
51.44
33.07
41.68
Other costs
-10.94
-12.5
-9.15
-8.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.8
6.97
5.58
7.18
Operating profit
4.06
13.49
16.89
12.37
OPM
2.89
7.52
10.29
10.43
Depreciation
-2.45
-4.36
-2.61
-4.37
Interest expense
-1.53
-2
-1.37
-3.13
Other income
0.95
0.92
0.92
1.26
Profit before tax
1.02
8.04
13.83
6.12
Taxes
-0.09
-2.51
-5.28
-1.91
Tax rate
-8.96
-31.22
-38.2
-31.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.93
5.53
8.54
4.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.93
5.53
8.54
4.2
yoy growth (%)
-83.08
-35.24
103.04
NPM
0.66
3.08
5.2
3.54
