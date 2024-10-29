|Purpose
|Silver Touch Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 29th October 2024 for the Consideration and Approval of Financial Results Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Silver Touch Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting for consideration and approval of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for the approval of Quarterly and Half yearly Financial Results for the period ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Silver Touch Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Declaration of Financial Results Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Silver Touch Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 for approval of Financial Results Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Quarter ended 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. Brief Profile of M/s Rajiv Ahuja & Associates Internal Auditors of the Company for the Year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Silver Touch Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and other business items.
