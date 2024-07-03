Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Summary

Silver Touch Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Silver Touch Computers Private Limited on February 2, 1995. Thereafter, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Computers Limited on February 5, 2004. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Silver Touch Technologies Limited on October 13, 2004. Sliver Touch Technologies is a leading custom software development & quality assurance company delivering complex world-class software development services on a variety of technology platforms to clients ranging from mid-size companies to large enterprises. With extensive knowledge of various Industry verticals, the Company design and develop business-specific software applications that add great value to clients. It bring together deep industry expertise and latest IT advancements to deliver custom solutions and products that perfectly fit the needs and behavior of their users. Apart from this, the Company specialize in open source, Internet technologies, Enterprise Integration, SaaS and Cloud based software solution. It provide high quality, cost-effective and reliable software development services that match the specific needs, budget and time frame. The Company was founded in February 1995 to deliver their clients with Information Technology Solutions in fields of system integration and software Services. The Company grew with its global clientele, and now it is into multiple areas like System integration and Software Development. The Company is providing all end-to-end Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solution to its clients under a single umbrella. Initially, the primary functional areas were restricted to computer sales and maintenance. Building through a long path of more than two decades, presently Silver Touch is offering a variety of services in the field of Information Technology solutions to its clients. The Company has carried out several domestic and international Joint Ventures which have enabled the Company to expand its geographical reach and create diverse clientele. Company has executed various projects in India and other countries including USA, UK, France, Australia, Middle East and Germany. In 2007, it established a wholly owned subsidiary in the UK and later, established a wholly owned subsidiary in the USA in 2012. The Software Services include: Application Development, Application Support and Maintenance; Application Migration and Modernization; Product Development / Re - Engineering, Quality Assurance and Testing; Consulting Services and Staff Augmentation. The Company follow the Quality standards (CMMI Maturity Level 5 Certification) which are followed by leading IT companies. It provide flexibility & transparency to work as an extension IT arm of the customer. SAP software products are highly configurable and functionally rich. It is the most widely used ERP system and can be customized to meet the demands of most horizontal and vertical lines of businesses. The Company offer SAP consultation, implementation, upgrades, global rollout, migration, and support services that help enterprises enhance SAP functionalities to achieve maximum ROI. It has further helped retail, fashion, manufacturing, consumer products, wholesaledistribution, pharmaceuticals and life sciences enterprises optimize their investment in SAP.The Company came up with a Public Offer of 33,24,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 40.22 Crore through an Offer for Sale. In 2020-21, the Company setup of Private Data Centre in UK. In 2021-22, it established 100% owned subsidiary in Toronto, Canada named Silver Touch Technologies Canada Limited. It then set up a Private Data Centre in India. The Company acquired marquee customer in SAP Enterprise Software Services - Indias largest integrated steel plant. It launched Resilient IT Services in 2022-23.