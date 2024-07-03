iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolta India Ltd Share Price

4.29
(4.89%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.27
  • Day's High4.29
  • 52 Wk High7.2
  • Prev. Close4.09
  • Day's Low4.17
  • 52 Wk Low 2.4
  • Turnover (lac)8.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-371.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.17
  • Div. Yield0
Rolta India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rolta India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Dec, 2024

arrow

Rolta India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rolta India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.31%

Non-Promoter- 1.89%

Institutions: 1.88%

Non-Institutions: 95.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rolta India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

165.89

165.89

165.89

165.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6,253.36

-5,234.45

-4,152.25

-3,413.95

Net Worth

-6,087.47

-5,068.56

-3,986.36

-3,248.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.81

79.67

1,432.81

1,454.91

yoy growth (%)

-63.83

-94.43

-1.51

-20.48

Raw materials

-7.66

-44.08

-563.74

-374.2

As % of sales

26.58

55.32

39.34

25.71

Employee costs

-32.85

-54.77

-100.54

-137.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-851.68

-785.4

388.19

642.47

Depreciation

-71.22

-86.17

-99.91

-95.01

Tax paid

107.17

143.79

37.45

-0.14

Working capital

-57.45

-2,565.18

425.86

-163.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.83

-94.43

-1.51

-20.48

Op profit growth

0.54

-112.03

-19.88

-28.89

EBIT growth

-17.46

-115.83

-22.74

-2.72

Net profit growth

429.73

-488.47

45.64

-6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

29.01

943.74

1,492.67

2,161.29

2,860.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.01

943.74

1,492.67

2,161.29

2,860.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

239.06

333.86

55.74

10.74

27.29

Rolta India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rolta India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamal K Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramnath Pradeep

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Homai Daruwalla

Independent Director

Ramdas B Gupta

Executive Director (Finance)

RANGARAJAN SUNDARAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rolta India Ltd

Summary

Rolta India Limited (RIL) is a multinational organization headquartered in Indian IT-based geospatial solutions, and caters to industries as diverse as infrastructure, telecom, electric, airports, defence, homeland security, urban development, town planning and environmental protection. The Company is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Federal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta India Limited was incorporated in 27th June, 1989 at Mumbai. K.K. Singh promoted it and Rolta obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 5th July, 1989. The Company serves these markets by providing innovative solutions in Geospatial Information Systems (GIS); Engineering & Design Services (EDS); and Enterprise Information & Communications Technology (EICT), which includes Software Development, Advanced Security, Network Management, Oracle Apps, ERP Consulting and Business Intelligence. Rolta, through its joint venture with The Shaw Group Inc. USA - Stone & Webster Rolta Ltd., provides comprehensive Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services to meet turnkey project requirements of power, oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. Rolta has executed projects in over 40 countries and it is an ISO 9001:2000, SEI CMM Level 5 and BS15000 certified company. Two new entry-level workstations, namely Rolta Station 386/486,were added to
Company FAQs

What is the Rolta India Ltd share price today?

The Rolta India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rolta India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rolta India Ltd is ₹71.17 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rolta India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rolta India Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rolta India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rolta India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rolta India Ltd is ₹2.4 and ₹7.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rolta India Ltd?

Rolta India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.39%, 3 Years at -20.38%, 1 Year at 58.89%, 6 Month at -14.71%, 3 Month at 23.99% and 1 Month at 20.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rolta India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rolta India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.31 %
Institutions - 1.88 %
Public - 95.80 %

