Summary

Rolta India Limited (RIL) is a multinational organization headquartered in Indian IT-based geospatial solutions, and caters to industries as diverse as infrastructure, telecom, electric, airports, defence, homeland security, urban development, town planning and environmental protection. The Company is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Federal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta India Limited was incorporated in 27th June, 1989 at Mumbai. K.K. Singh promoted it and Rolta obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 5th July, 1989. The Company serves these markets by providing innovative solutions in Geospatial Information Systems (GIS); Engineering & Design Services (EDS); and Enterprise Information & Communications Technology (EICT), which includes Software Development, Advanced Security, Network Management, Oracle Apps, ERP Consulting and Business Intelligence. Rolta, through its joint venture with The Shaw Group Inc. USA - Stone & Webster Rolta Ltd., provides comprehensive Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services to meet turnkey project requirements of power, oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. Rolta has executed projects in over 40 countries and it is an ISO 9001:2000, SEI CMM Level 5 and BS15000 certified company. Two new entry-level workstations, namely Rolta Station 386/486,were added to

