SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.27
Prev. Close₹4.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.17
Day's High₹4.29
Day's Low₹4.17
52 Week's High₹7.2
52 Week's Low₹2.4
Book Value₹-371.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
165.89
165.89
165.89
165.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6,253.36
-5,234.45
-4,152.25
-3,413.95
Net Worth
-6,087.47
-5,068.56
-3,986.36
-3,248.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.81
79.67
1,432.81
1,454.91
yoy growth (%)
-63.83
-94.43
-1.51
-20.48
Raw materials
-7.66
-44.08
-563.74
-374.2
As % of sales
26.58
55.32
39.34
25.71
Employee costs
-32.85
-54.77
-100.54
-137.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-851.68
-785.4
388.19
642.47
Depreciation
-71.22
-86.17
-99.91
-95.01
Tax paid
107.17
143.79
37.45
-0.14
Working capital
-57.45
-2,565.18
425.86
-163.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.83
-94.43
-1.51
-20.48
Op profit growth
0.54
-112.03
-19.88
-28.89
EBIT growth
-17.46
-115.83
-22.74
-2.72
Net profit growth
429.73
-488.47
45.64
-6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
29.01
943.74
1,492.67
2,161.29
2,860.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.01
943.74
1,492.67
2,161.29
2,860.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
239.06
333.86
55.74
10.74
27.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamal K Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramnath Pradeep
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Homai Daruwalla
Independent Director
Ramdas B Gupta
Executive Director (Finance)
RANGARAJAN SUNDARAM
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rolta India Ltd
Summary
Rolta India Limited (RIL) is a multinational organization headquartered in Indian IT-based geospatial solutions, and caters to industries as diverse as infrastructure, telecom, electric, airports, defence, homeland security, urban development, town planning and environmental protection. The Company is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Federal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta India Limited was incorporated in 27th June, 1989 at Mumbai. K.K. Singh promoted it and Rolta obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 5th July, 1989. The Company serves these markets by providing innovative solutions in Geospatial Information Systems (GIS); Engineering & Design Services (EDS); and Enterprise Information & Communications Technology (EICT), which includes Software Development, Advanced Security, Network Management, Oracle Apps, ERP Consulting and Business Intelligence. Rolta, through its joint venture with The Shaw Group Inc. USA - Stone & Webster Rolta Ltd., provides comprehensive Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services to meet turnkey project requirements of power, oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. Rolta has executed projects in over 40 countries and it is an ISO 9001:2000, SEI CMM Level 5 and BS15000 certified company. Two new entry-level workstations, namely Rolta Station 386/486,were added to
Read More
The Rolta India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rolta India Ltd is ₹71.17 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rolta India Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rolta India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rolta India Ltd is ₹2.4 and ₹7.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rolta India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.39%, 3 Years at -20.38%, 1 Year at 58.89%, 6 Month at -14.71%, 3 Month at 23.99% and 1 Month at 20.17%.
