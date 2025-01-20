iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rolta India Ltd Key Ratios

3.86
(-5.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:09:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolta India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.77

-47.82

-10.03

-16.3

Op profit growth

-49.59

-115.42

-14.83

-15.39

EBIT growth

-140.21

-163.29

-22.18

17.85

Net profit growth

256.78

765.65

-163.38

-9.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.69

-8.4

28.41

30.02

EBIT margin

15.42

-24.25

19.99

23.12

Net profit margin

-345.88

-61.29

-3.69

5.24

RoCE

3.05

-4.3

5.88

8.02

RoNW

17.29

334.88

-1.04

1.7

RoA

-17.09

-2.72

-0.27

0.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-196.77

-55.15

0

10.15

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-204.3

-70.08

-22.62

-5.86

Book value per share

-410.71

-158.24

150.57

157.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.01

-0.04

0

5.72

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.03

-2.53

-9.9

P/B

0

-0.01

0.38

0.36

EV/EBIDTA

32.78

-75.66

8.85

7.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-49.83

-15.49

140.53

294.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.23

217.73

179.72

189.81

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-123.12

-95.06

-69.56

-49.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.15

0.46

-0.92

-1.32

Net debt / equity

-1.29

-3.28

2.6

2.35

Net debt / op. profit

-139.54

-68.75

7.98

6.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.59

-67.35

-44.75

-41.81

Employee costs

-28.66

-28.75

-20.15

-22.13

Other costs

-7.43

-12.29

-6.66

-6.02

Rolta India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolta India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.