|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.77
-47.82
-10.03
-16.3
Op profit growth
-49.59
-115.42
-14.83
-15.39
EBIT growth
-140.21
-163.29
-22.18
17.85
Net profit growth
256.78
765.65
-163.38
-9.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.69
-8.4
28.41
30.02
EBIT margin
15.42
-24.25
19.99
23.12
Net profit margin
-345.88
-61.29
-3.69
5.24
RoCE
3.05
-4.3
5.88
8.02
RoNW
17.29
334.88
-1.04
1.7
RoA
-17.09
-2.72
-0.27
0.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-196.77
-55.15
0
10.15
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-204.3
-70.08
-22.62
-5.86
Book value per share
-410.71
-158.24
150.57
157.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.01
-0.04
0
5.72
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.03
-2.53
-9.9
P/B
0
-0.01
0.38
0.36
EV/EBIDTA
32.78
-75.66
8.85
7.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-49.83
-15.49
140.53
294.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.23
217.73
179.72
189.81
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-123.12
-95.06
-69.56
-49.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.15
0.46
-0.92
-1.32
Net debt / equity
-1.29
-3.28
2.6
2.35
Net debt / op. profit
-139.54
-68.75
7.98
6.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.59
-67.35
-44.75
-41.81
Employee costs
-28.66
-28.75
-20.15
-22.13
Other costs
-7.43
-12.29
-6.66
-6.02
