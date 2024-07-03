Rolta India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
4.4
3.76
5.08
6.65
7.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.4
3.76
5.08
6.65
7.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
0.1
16.3
186.58
Total Income
4.41
3.8
5.18
22.95
193.92
Total Expenditure
-26.01
66.48
140.29
36.96
18.71
PBIDT
30.42
-62.68
-135.11
-14.01
175.21
Interest
223.01
214.55
208.24
214.38
123.78
PBDT
-192.59
-277.23
-343.35
-228.39
51.43
Depreciation
10.75
10.73
11.06
11.06
11.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.07
-0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
41.57
107.79
Reported Profit After Tax
-203.34
-287.96
-354.41
-281.09
-67.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-203.34
-287.96
-354.41
-281.09
-67.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
0.04
-81.89
8.48
78.79
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-203.35
-288
-272.52
-289.57
-146.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.26
-17.36
-21.36
-16.94
-4.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
165.89
165.89
165.89
165.89
165.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
691.36
-1,667.02
-2,659.64
-210.67
2,387.05
PBDTM(%)
-4,377.04
-7,373.13
-6,758.85
-3,434.43
700.68
PATM(%)
-4,621.36
-7,658.51
-6,976.57
-4,226.91
-921.66
