Rolta India Ltd Quarterly Results

4.29
(4.89%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

4.4

3.76

5.08

6.65

7.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.4

3.76

5.08

6.65

7.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.04

0.1

16.3

186.58

Total Income

4.41

3.8

5.18

22.95

193.92

Total Expenditure

-26.01

66.48

140.29

36.96

18.71

PBIDT

30.42

-62.68

-135.11

-14.01

175.21

Interest

223.01

214.55

208.24

214.38

123.78

PBDT

-192.59

-277.23

-343.35

-228.39

51.43

Depreciation

10.75

10.73

11.06

11.06

11.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.07

-0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

41.57

107.79

Reported Profit After Tax

-203.34

-287.96

-354.41

-281.09

-67.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-203.34

-287.96

-354.41

-281.09

-67.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0.01

0.04

-81.89

8.48

78.79

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-203.35

-288

-272.52

-289.57

-146.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.26

-17.36

-21.36

-16.94

-4.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

165.89

165.89

165.89

165.89

165.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

691.36

-1,667.02

-2,659.64

-210.67

2,387.05

PBDTM(%)

-4,377.04

-7,373.13

-6,758.85

-3,434.43

700.68

PATM(%)

-4,621.36

-7,658.51

-6,976.57

-4,226.91

-921.66

