Rolta India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.29
(4.89%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

13.24

22.36

926.9

1,097.7

1,772.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.24

22.36

926.9

1,097.7

1,772.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

178.41

5.76

3.39

6.35

Total Income

13.34

200.77

932.66

1,101.09

1,778.61

Total Expenditure

180.79

65.95

3,252.89

1,189.52

2,477.9

PBIDT

-167.45

134.82

-2,320.23

-88.43

-699.29

Interest

645.8

540.91

714.67

592.28

500.31

PBDT

-813.25

-406.09

-3,034.9

-680.71

-1,199.6

Depreciation

32.54

37.46

103.35

187.29

190.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

1.44

1.65

28.31

Deferred Tax

0

-12.07

-383.73

-194.87

-260.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-845.79

-431.48

-2,755.96

-674.78

-1,158

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-845.79

-431.48

-2,755.96

-674.78

-1,158

Extra-ordinary Items

-81.92

175.33

-2,327.05

-12.24

-985.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-763.87

-606.81

-428.91

-662.54

-172.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-50.98

-26.01

-166.1

-40.7

-69.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

165.89

165.89

165.89

165.89

165.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,264.72

602.95

-250.32

-8.05

-39.45

PBDTM(%)

-6,142.37

-1,816.14

-327.42

-62.01

-67.68

PATM(%)

-6,388.14

-1,929.69

-297.33

-61.47

-65.34

