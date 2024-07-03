Rolta India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
13.24
22.36
926.9
1,097.7
1,772.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.24
22.36
926.9
1,097.7
1,772.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
178.41
5.76
3.39
6.35
Total Income
13.34
200.77
932.66
1,101.09
1,778.61
Total Expenditure
180.79
65.95
3,252.89
1,189.52
2,477.9
PBIDT
-167.45
134.82
-2,320.23
-88.43
-699.29
Interest
645.8
540.91
714.67
592.28
500.31
PBDT
-813.25
-406.09
-3,034.9
-680.71
-1,199.6
Depreciation
32.54
37.46
103.35
187.29
190.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
1.44
1.65
28.31
Deferred Tax
0
-12.07
-383.73
-194.87
-260.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-845.79
-431.48
-2,755.96
-674.78
-1,158
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-845.79
-431.48
-2,755.96
-674.78
-1,158
Extra-ordinary Items
-81.92
175.33
-2,327.05
-12.24
-985.14
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-763.87
-606.81
-428.91
-662.54
-172.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-50.98
-26.01
-166.1
-40.7
-69.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
165.89
165.89
165.89
165.89
165.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,264.72
602.95
-250.32
-8.05
-39.45
PBDTM(%)
-6,142.37
-1,816.14
-327.42
-62.01
-67.68
PATM(%)
-6,388.14
-1,929.69
-297.33
-61.47
-65.34
