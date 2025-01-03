Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.81
79.67
1,432.81
1,454.91
yoy growth (%)
-63.83
-94.43
-1.51
-20.48
Raw materials
-7.66
-44.08
-563.74
-374.2
As % of sales
26.58
55.32
39.34
25.71
Employee costs
-32.85
-54.77
-100.54
-137.73
As % of sales
114.02
68.74
7.01
9.46
Other costs
-73.09
-65.15
-67.82
-68.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
253.69
81.77
4.73
4.69
Operating profit
-84.79
-84.33
700.71
874.61
OPM
-294.3
-105.84
48.9
60.11
Depreciation
-71.22
-86.17
-99.91
-95.01
Interest expense
-771.6
-688.38
-224.57
-150.65
Other income
75.93
73.48
11.96
13.52
Profit before tax
-851.68
-785.4
388.19
642.47
Taxes
107.17
143.79
37.45
-0.14
Tax rate
-12.58
-18.3
9.64
-0.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-744.51
-641.61
425.64
642.33
Exceptional items
-2,417.19
44.76
-272
-536.84
Net profit
-3,161.7
-596.85
153.64
105.49
yoy growth (%)
429.73
-488.47
45.64
-6
NPM
-10,974.31
-749.15
10.72
7.25
