Rolta India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.29
(4.89%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.81

79.67

1,432.81

1,454.91

yoy growth (%)

-63.83

-94.43

-1.51

-20.48

Raw materials

-7.66

-44.08

-563.74

-374.2

As % of sales

26.58

55.32

39.34

25.71

Employee costs

-32.85

-54.77

-100.54

-137.73

As % of sales

114.02

68.74

7.01

9.46

Other costs

-73.09

-65.15

-67.82

-68.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

253.69

81.77

4.73

4.69

Operating profit

-84.79

-84.33

700.71

874.61

OPM

-294.3

-105.84

48.9

60.11

Depreciation

-71.22

-86.17

-99.91

-95.01

Interest expense

-771.6

-688.38

-224.57

-150.65

Other income

75.93

73.48

11.96

13.52

Profit before tax

-851.68

-785.4

388.19

642.47

Taxes

107.17

143.79

37.45

-0.14

Tax rate

-12.58

-18.3

9.64

-0.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-744.51

-641.61

425.64

642.33

Exceptional items

-2,417.19

44.76

-272

-536.84

Net profit

-3,161.7

-596.85

153.64

105.49

yoy growth (%)

429.73

-488.47

45.64

-6

NPM

-10,974.31

-749.15

10.72

7.25

