Rolta India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.29
(4.89%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Rolta India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-851.68

-785.4

388.19

642.47

Depreciation

-71.22

-86.17

-99.91

-95.01

Tax paid

107.17

143.79

37.45

-0.14

Working capital

-57.45

-2,565.18

425.86

-163.07

Other operating items

Operating

-873.18

-3,292.96

751.59

384.25

Capital expenditure

-1,608.1

601

-90.9

598.6

Free cash flow

-2,481.28

-2,691.96

660.69

982.85

Equity raised

542.5

5,291.8

7,488.43

7,367.61

Investing

-6.78

-7.31

3.2

40.09

Financing

657.24

5,767.53

2,574.54

2,034.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,288.31

8,360.06

10,726.86

10,425.29

