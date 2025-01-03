Rolta India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-851.68
-785.4
388.19
642.47
Depreciation
-71.22
-86.17
-99.91
-95.01
Tax paid
107.17
143.79
37.45
-0.14
Working capital
-57.45
-2,565.18
425.86
-163.07
Other operating items
Operating
-873.18
-3,292.96
751.59
384.25
Capital expenditure
-1,608.1
601
-90.9
598.6
Free cash flow
-2,481.28
-2,691.96
660.69
982.85
Equity raised
542.5
5,291.8
7,488.43
7,367.61
Investing
-6.78
-7.31
3.2
40.09
Financing
657.24
5,767.53
2,574.54
2,034.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,288.31
8,360.06
10,726.86
10,425.29
