Rolta India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
165.89
165.89
165.89
165.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6,253.36
-5,234.45
-4,152.25
-3,413.95
Net Worth
-6,087.47
-5,068.56
-3,986.36
-3,248.06
Minority Interest
Debt
7,027.02
7,027.02
6,347.76
4,963.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
199.14
199.14
584.91
Total Liabilities
939.55
2,157.6
2,560.54
2,300.61
Fixed Assets
1,271.72
1,304.53
1,348.31
1,577.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.86
29.86
236.8
237.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1,193.42
1,193.42
1,395.28
Networking Capital
-579.85
-567.6
-226.87
-918.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.19
0.4
8.07
76.24
Debtor Days
965.9
Other Current Assets
63.57
59.4
316.91
484.23
Sundry Creditors
-115.01
-107.73
-77.87
-100.06
Creditor Days
1,267.68
Other Current Liabilities
-528.6
-519.67
-473.98
-1,378.97
Cash
217.82
197.39
8.88
9.24
Total Assets
939.55
2,157.6
2,560.54
2,300.61
