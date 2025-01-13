iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolta India Ltd Balance Sheet

4.07
(-5.13%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

165.89

165.89

165.89

165.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6,253.36

-5,234.45

-4,152.25

-3,413.95

Net Worth

-6,087.47

-5,068.56

-3,986.36

-3,248.06

Minority Interest

Debt

7,027.02

7,027.02

6,347.76

4,963.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

199.14

199.14

584.91

Total Liabilities

939.55

2,157.6

2,560.54

2,300.61

Fixed Assets

1,271.72

1,304.53

1,348.31

1,577.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.86

29.86

236.8

237.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1,193.42

1,193.42

1,395.28

Networking Capital

-579.85

-567.6

-226.87

-918.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.19

0.4

8.07

76.24

Debtor Days

965.9

Other Current Assets

63.57

59.4

316.91

484.23

Sundry Creditors

-115.01

-107.73

-77.87

-100.06

Creditor Days

1,267.68

Other Current Liabilities

-528.6

-519.67

-473.98

-1,378.97

Cash

217.82

197.39

8.88

9.24

Total Assets

939.55

2,157.6

2,560.54

2,300.61

