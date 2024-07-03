iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Share Price

461.15
(9.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open430
  • Day's High489.8
  • 52 Wk High737.9
  • Prev. Close420.1
  • Day's Low430
  • 52 Wk Low 379.8
  • Turnover (lac)479.52
  • P/E30.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.25
  • EPS13.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)945.36
  • Div. Yield0
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

430

Prev. Close

420.1

Turnover(Lac.)

479.52

Day's High

489.8

Day's Low

430

52 Week's High

737.9

52 Week's Low

379.8

Book Value

58.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

945.36

P/E

30.35

EPS

13.83

Divi. Yield

0

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 25 Sep, 2023

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 26.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.5

20.5

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.8

52.57

47.27

36.98

Net Worth

103.3

73.07

57.52

47.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.8

40.73

40.8

30.82

yoy growth (%)

-16.99

-0.16

32.35

98.8

Raw materials

-5.71

-5.27

-14.52

-10.18

As % of sales

16.91

12.94

35.6

33.05

Employee costs

-9.32

-13.77

-9.78

-6.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.81

15.32

11.87

10.95

Depreciation

-0.9

-1.23

-1.35

-0.39

Tax paid

-3

-3.92

-3.33

-3.07

Working capital

1.53

0.16

-7.17

7.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.99

-0.16

32.35

98.8

Op profit growth

-38.78

25.12

7.78

792.7

EBIT growth

-21.89

29

8.06

762.65

Net profit growth

-22.67

33.56

12.7

952.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

100.81

79.19

57.58

56.6

64.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.81

79.19

57.58

56.6

64.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.41

6.93

4.34

4.01

3.13

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innovana Thinklabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandan Garg

Whole-time Director

Kapil Garg

Director

Swaran Kanta

Independent Director

Sumit Sarda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vasu Vijay Anand

Director

Narendra Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Riya Sharma

Independent Director

Hemanth Koushik

Independent Director

Arvind Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovana Thinklabs Ltd

Summary

Innovana Thinklabs Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name PCVARK Software Private Limited on April 13, 2015. Further, The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to PCVARK Software Limited on June 27, 2017. Subsequently, the name was changed from PCVARK Software Limited to Innovana Thinklabs Limited on August 30, 2017.The Company is engaged in software and application development business which directly provide services to retail user. It basically design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of their customers existing software products. Products and Services includes designs, develops, tests, provides quality assurance, deploys, supports and maintains software systems and applications for customers. It includes Software and application for Windows such as Ad-Blocker, Advanced Password Manager, Driver Update etc., Software and application for Mac such as Mac Space Reviver, Mac File Opener, Disk Cleanup Pro, Duplicates Cleaner etc., Software and application for IOS such as FreeupSpace, Compress Photos, Resize Photos, Duplicate Photos Cleaner etc. and Software and application for Android such as FreeUpspace, Duplicate Photos Cleaner, Resize Photos, Free Cleaner for Android etc. Additionally, it also develops application and software such as Advance Password Manager, Advance Identity Protector, Malware Protection, Disk Spe
Company FAQs

What is the Innovana Thinklabs Ltd share price today?

The Innovana Thinklabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹461.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is ₹945.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is 30.35 and 7.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovana Thinklabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is ₹379.8 and ₹737.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd?

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.04%, 3 Years at 42.93%, 1 Year at -25.65%, 6 Month at -18.66%, 3 Month at -11.02% and 1 Month at -6.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.23 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 26.63 %

