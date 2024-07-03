Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹430
Prev. Close₹420.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹479.52
Day's High₹489.8
Day's Low₹430
52 Week's High₹737.9
52 Week's Low₹379.8
Book Value₹58.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)945.36
P/E30.35
EPS13.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.5
20.5
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.8
52.57
47.27
36.98
Net Worth
103.3
73.07
57.52
47.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.8
40.73
40.8
30.82
yoy growth (%)
-16.99
-0.16
32.35
98.8
Raw materials
-5.71
-5.27
-14.52
-10.18
As % of sales
16.91
12.94
35.6
33.05
Employee costs
-9.32
-13.77
-9.78
-6.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.81
15.32
11.87
10.95
Depreciation
-0.9
-1.23
-1.35
-0.39
Tax paid
-3
-3.92
-3.33
-3.07
Working capital
1.53
0.16
-7.17
7.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.99
-0.16
32.35
98.8
Op profit growth
-38.78
25.12
7.78
792.7
EBIT growth
-21.89
29
8.06
762.65
Net profit growth
-22.67
33.56
12.7
952.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
100.81
79.19
57.58
56.6
64.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.81
79.19
57.58
56.6
64.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.41
6.93
4.34
4.01
3.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandan Garg
Whole-time Director
Kapil Garg
Director
Swaran Kanta
Independent Director
Sumit Sarda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vasu Vijay Anand
Director
Narendra Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Riya Sharma
Independent Director
Hemanth Koushik
Independent Director
Arvind Kumar Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innovana Thinklabs Ltd
Summary
Innovana Thinklabs Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name PCVARK Software Private Limited on April 13, 2015. Further, The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to PCVARK Software Limited on June 27, 2017. Subsequently, the name was changed from PCVARK Software Limited to Innovana Thinklabs Limited on August 30, 2017.The Company is engaged in software and application development business which directly provide services to retail user. It basically design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of their customers existing software products. Products and Services includes designs, develops, tests, provides quality assurance, deploys, supports and maintains software systems and applications for customers. It includes Software and application for Windows such as Ad-Blocker, Advanced Password Manager, Driver Update etc., Software and application for Mac such as Mac Space Reviver, Mac File Opener, Disk Cleanup Pro, Duplicates Cleaner etc., Software and application for IOS such as FreeupSpace, Compress Photos, Resize Photos, Duplicate Photos Cleaner etc. and Software and application for Android such as FreeUpspace, Duplicate Photos Cleaner, Resize Photos, Free Cleaner for Android etc. Additionally, it also develops application and software such as Advance Password Manager, Advance Identity Protector, Malware Protection, Disk Spe
Read More
The Innovana Thinklabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹461.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is ₹945.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is 30.35 and 7.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovana Thinklabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd is ₹379.8 and ₹737.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.04%, 3 Years at 42.93%, 1 Year at -25.65%, 6 Month at -18.66%, 3 Month at -11.02% and 1 Month at -6.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.