Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Balance Sheet

430.75
(-6.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.5

20.5

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.8

52.57

47.27

36.98

Net Worth

103.3

73.07

57.52

47.23

Minority Interest

Debt

7.89

3.36

5.8

0.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

111.19

76.43

63.32

47.79

Fixed Assets

16.86

14.34

13.82

10.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.98

20.62

16.13

15.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.04

0.06

0

Networking Capital

66.89

40.35

-1.66

-11.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.31

0

0.07

0.04

Debtor Days

0.43

Other Current Assets

75.22

83.33

46.94

32.62

Sundry Creditors

-6.31

-10.71

-8.43

-11.88

Creditor Days

128.25

Other Current Liabilities

-5.33

-32.27

-40.24

-32.04

Cash

0.18

1.09

34.98

32.47

Total Assets

111.2

76.44

63.33

47.8

