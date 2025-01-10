Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.5
20.5
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.8
52.57
47.27
36.98
Net Worth
103.3
73.07
57.52
47.23
Minority Interest
Debt
7.89
3.36
5.8
0.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
111.19
76.43
63.32
47.79
Fixed Assets
16.86
14.34
13.82
10.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.98
20.62
16.13
15.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.04
0.06
0
Networking Capital
66.89
40.35
-1.66
-11.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.31
0
0.07
0.04
Debtor Days
0.43
Other Current Assets
75.22
83.33
46.94
32.62
Sundry Creditors
-6.31
-10.71
-8.43
-11.88
Creditor Days
128.25
Other Current Liabilities
-5.33
-32.27
-40.24
-32.04
Cash
0.18
1.09
34.98
32.47
Total Assets
111.2
76.44
63.33
47.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.