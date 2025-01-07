iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

491.3
(6.54%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.8

40.73

40.8

30.82

yoy growth (%)

-16.99

-0.16

32.35

98.8

Raw materials

-5.71

-5.27

-14.52

-10.18

As % of sales

16.91

12.94

35.6

33.05

Employee costs

-9.32

-13.77

-9.78

-6.79

As % of sales

27.58

33.82

23.98

22.04

Other costs

-9.71

-6.9

-4.67

-2.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.74

16.95

11.46

9.35

Operating profit

9.04

14.77

11.81

10.95

OPM

26.75

36.28

28.94

35.54

Depreciation

-0.9

-1.23

-1.35

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.06

-0.05

-0.08

Other income

3.87

1.84

1.47

0.47

Profit before tax

11.81

15.32

11.87

10.95

Taxes

-3

-3.92

-3.33

-3.07

Tax rate

-25.39

-25.62

-28.11

-28.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.81

11.4

8.53

7.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.31

Net profit

8.81

11.4

8.53

7.57

yoy growth (%)

-22.67

33.56

12.7

952.11

NPM

26.07

27.98

20.91

24.56

