|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.8
40.73
40.8
30.82
yoy growth (%)
-16.99
-0.16
32.35
98.8
Raw materials
-5.71
-5.27
-14.52
-10.18
As % of sales
16.91
12.94
35.6
33.05
Employee costs
-9.32
-13.77
-9.78
-6.79
As % of sales
27.58
33.82
23.98
22.04
Other costs
-9.71
-6.9
-4.67
-2.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.74
16.95
11.46
9.35
Operating profit
9.04
14.77
11.81
10.95
OPM
26.75
36.28
28.94
35.54
Depreciation
-0.9
-1.23
-1.35
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.06
-0.05
-0.08
Other income
3.87
1.84
1.47
0.47
Profit before tax
11.81
15.32
11.87
10.95
Taxes
-3
-3.92
-3.33
-3.07
Tax rate
-25.39
-25.62
-28.11
-28.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.81
11.4
8.53
7.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.31
Net profit
8.81
11.4
8.53
7.57
yoy growth (%)
-22.67
33.56
12.7
952.11
NPM
26.07
27.98
20.91
24.56
