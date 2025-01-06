iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

461.15
(9.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovana Thinklabs Ltd

Innovana Think. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.81

15.32

11.87

10.95

Depreciation

-0.9

-1.23

-1.35

-0.39

Tax paid

-3

-3.92

-3.33

-3.07

Working capital

1.53

0.16

-7.17

7.33

Other operating items

Operating

9.44

10.32

0

14.81

Capital expenditure

0.23

-0.99

3.4

9.09

Free cash flow

9.67

9.33

3.4

23.9

Equity raised

55.92

45.29

28.4

11.77

Investing

-5.85

5.98

13.76

2.1

Financing

1.13

1.13

0.64

-1.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.87

61.74

46.21

35.9

Innovana Think. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovana Thinklabs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.