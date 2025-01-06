Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.81
15.32
11.87
10.95
Depreciation
-0.9
-1.23
-1.35
-0.39
Tax paid
-3
-3.92
-3.33
-3.07
Working capital
1.53
0.16
-7.17
7.33
Other operating items
Operating
9.44
10.32
0
14.81
Capital expenditure
0.23
-0.99
3.4
9.09
Free cash flow
9.67
9.33
3.4
23.9
Equity raised
55.92
45.29
28.4
11.77
Investing
-5.85
5.98
13.76
2.1
Financing
1.13
1.13
0.64
-1.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.87
61.74
46.21
35.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.