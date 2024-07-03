Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Summary

Innovana Thinklabs Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name PCVARK Software Private Limited on April 13, 2015. Further, The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to PCVARK Software Limited on June 27, 2017. Subsequently, the name was changed from PCVARK Software Limited to Innovana Thinklabs Limited on August 30, 2017.The Company is engaged in software and application development business which directly provide services to retail user. It basically design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of their customers existing software products. Products and Services includes designs, develops, tests, provides quality assurance, deploys, supports and maintains software systems and applications for customers. It includes Software and application for Windows such as Ad-Blocker, Advanced Password Manager, Driver Update etc., Software and application for Mac such as Mac Space Reviver, Mac File Opener, Disk Cleanup Pro, Duplicates Cleaner etc., Software and application for IOS such as FreeupSpace, Compress Photos, Resize Photos, Duplicate Photos Cleaner etc. and Software and application for Android such as FreeUpspace, Duplicate Photos Cleaner, Resize Photos, Free Cleaner for Android etc. Additionally, it also develops application and software such as Advance Password Manager, Advance Identity Protector, Malware Protection, Disk Speedup, Systems Boost, Web Protection etc.The Company has bought together creativity and knowledge with positive business strategy to furnish the requirements of diverse clients which are comprehensive and cost effective. It has delivered services across all stages of product life-cycle, which enabled it to work with a wide-range of customers and allows it to develop, enhance and deploy its customers software products.The Company came up with a Public Issue in December, 2017, by issuance of 11,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 7.7 Crores.