|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Innovana Thinklabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Innovana Thinklabs Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on February 13 2025 to consider and approve inter-alia the following: a. To consider and approve the appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company subject to approval of members of the Company. b. To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot process in fair and transparent manner for the migration and allied matters thereto; c. To consider and approve the conduct of postal ballot to obtain the shareholder approval appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company; To consider other business matters appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company, subject to approval of members of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025) Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that pursuant to our prior intimation of Board Meeting dated January 07, 2025, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, January 13, 2025 inter-alia has considered and approved the following: a. Appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company, subject to approval of members of the Company. b. Conduction of postal ballot to obtain the shareholders approval for Appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company. c. Appointment of M/s Abhishek Goswami & Co. as scrutinizer to conduct the postal ballot process and e-voting process in fair and transparent manner; d. The notice of postal ballot and calendar of events for postal ballot including the cut-off date for reckoning Voting Rights and ascertaining those members to whom the Notice and postal ballot forms shall be sent; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INNOVANA THINKLABS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Innovana Thinklabs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Innovana Thinklabs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Prior Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Innovana Thinklabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.