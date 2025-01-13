Innovana Thinklabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Innovana Thinklabs Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on February 13 2025 to consider and approve inter-alia the following: a. To consider and approve the appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company subject to approval of members of the Company. b. To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot process in fair and transparent manner for the migration and allied matters thereto; c. To consider and approve the conduct of postal ballot to obtain the shareholder approval appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company; To consider other business matters appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company, subject to approval of members of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025) Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that pursuant to our prior intimation of Board Meeting dated January 07, 2025, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, January 13, 2025 inter-alia has considered and approved the following: a. Appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company, subject to approval of members of the Company. b. Conduction of postal ballot to obtain the shareholders approval for Appointment of Amritanshu Balani (Din: 08697688) as an independent director of the company. c. Appointment of M/s Abhishek Goswami & Co. as scrutinizer to conduct the postal ballot process and e-voting process in fair and transparent manner; d. The notice of postal ballot and calendar of events for postal ballot including the cut-off date for reckoning Voting Rights and ascertaining those members to whom the Notice and postal ballot forms shall be sent; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/01/2025)