Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Share Price

10.05
(-4.74%)
Feb 15, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

10.05

Prev. Close

10.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

10.05

Day's Low

10.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

120.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.54

P/E

0.53

EPS

16.89

Divi. Yield

55.75

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.39%

Non-Promoter- 2.13%

Institutions: 2.12%

Non-Institutions: 58.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Sep-2010

Equity Capital

26.41

25.74

23.91

86.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

235.33

206.18

190.15

204.29

Net Worth

261.74

231.92

214.06

291.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

443.06

306.34

255.53

yoy growth (%)

44.62

19.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-219.7

-142.45

-114.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

55.52

27.68

22.85

Depreciation

-34.95

-29.79

-28.5

Tax paid

-15.83

-6.65

-5.62

Working capital

70.85

18.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.62

19.88

Op profit growth

51.36

24.87

EBIT growth

79.42

35.15

Net profit growth

88.69

22.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Sept-2014Sept-2013Sept-2012Sept-2011

Gross Sales

1,032.54

819.38

652.95

449.83

390.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,032.54

819.38

652.95

449.83

390.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.42

3

5.57

2.22

3.91

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Diwakar Sai Yerra

Managing Director

Muralikrishna G K

Director

S K Patil

Director

S R Sistla

Additional Director

Ramanujam Mathangi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd

Summary

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Limited (H&MITL) was originally incorporated in 1991 as Express Financial Exchange Private Limited, a financial services company and became public limited company in 5th September, 1995 named Express Financial Exchange Limited. The company diversified into information technology and consequently changed its name to Hellios & Matheson Information Technology Limited in May 1999 so as to truly reflect the main focus of the business before going into public. The company is an Information Technology company, having integrated operations of Software Development, Education and IT Consulting. The focus is on NetCentric computing specialising in intranet and internet based applications and e-commerce and visual computing. Currently the company is not pursuing any financial services business.The first expansion project was funded by internal accruals. Further expansion was met by term loan granted for Rs.50 lac in 1997 from Bank of India and based on the growth and success a second term loan of Rs.50 lac was sanctioned in 1998.The companys development centre in Tamilnadu was inaugurated in April 1994. The company has entered into an exclusive arrangement for academic back up and technical guidance from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai in 1996 for framing of syllabus outline and details, preparation of course material, orientation of faculty, consultancy in respect of PC based hardware and project work of DOE courses. The company has allia
