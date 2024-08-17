Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.05
Prev. Close₹10.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹10.05
Day's Low₹10.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹120.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.54
P/E0.53
EPS16.89
Divi. Yield55.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
26.41
25.74
23.91
86.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
235.33
206.18
190.15
204.29
Net Worth
261.74
231.92
214.06
291.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
443.06
306.34
255.53
yoy growth (%)
44.62
19.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-219.7
-142.45
-114.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
55.52
27.68
22.85
Depreciation
-34.95
-29.79
-28.5
Tax paid
-15.83
-6.65
-5.62
Working capital
70.85
18.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.62
19.88
Op profit growth
51.36
24.87
EBIT growth
79.42
35.15
Net profit growth
88.69
22.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Sept-2013
|Sept-2012
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
1,032.54
819.38
652.95
449.83
390.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,032.54
819.38
652.95
449.83
390.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.42
3
5.57
2.22
3.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Executive Director
Diwakar Sai Yerra
Managing Director
Muralikrishna G K
Director
S K Patil
Director
S R Sistla
Additional Director
Ramanujam Mathangi
Reports by Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd
Summary
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Limited (H&MITL) was originally incorporated in 1991 as Express Financial Exchange Private Limited, a financial services company and became public limited company in 5th September, 1995 named Express Financial Exchange Limited. The company diversified into information technology and consequently changed its name to Hellios & Matheson Information Technology Limited in May 1999 so as to truly reflect the main focus of the business before going into public. The company is an Information Technology company, having integrated operations of Software Development, Education and IT Consulting. The focus is on NetCentric computing specialising in intranet and internet based applications and e-commerce and visual computing. Currently the company is not pursuing any financial services business.The first expansion project was funded by internal accruals. Further expansion was met by term loan granted for Rs.50 lac in 1997 from Bank of India and based on the growth and success a second term loan of Rs.50 lac was sanctioned in 1998.The companys development centre in Tamilnadu was inaugurated in April 1994. The company has entered into an exclusive arrangement for academic back up and technical guidance from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai in 1996 for framing of syllabus outline and details, preparation of course material, orientation of faculty, consultancy in respect of PC based hardware and project work of DOE courses. The company has allia
